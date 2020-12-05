Jon Runyan Jr. Talks About Moment With Tom Brady After Week 6 Game

Tom Brady has been getting it done in the NFL for so long that he's now playing with some of his buddies' kids. Jon Runyan Jr. hadn't even turned three years old yet when Tom Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 but back in October, the two shared the field.

Brady and his Buccaneers defeated Runyan's Packers 38-10 on Oct. 18, but that didn't spoil their moment after the game. The former Michigan Men shared a few words at midfield and neither could contain their smiles. The interaction probably generated different emotions for the two players, but nevertheless, it was pretty cool to see and even cooler to hear Runyan talk about it.