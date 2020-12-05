FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Jon Runyan Jr. Talks About Moment With Tom Brady After Week 6 Game

In a pretty cool moment, Jon Runyan Jr. and Tom Brady had a quick chat after a Packers/Buccaneers game.
Author:
Publish date:

Tom Brady has been getting it done in the NFL for so long that he's now playing with some of his buddies' kids. Jon Runyan Jr. hadn't even turned three years old yet when Tom Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 but back in October, the two shared the field.

Brady and his Buccaneers defeated Runyan's Packers 38-10 on Oct. 18, but that didn't spoil their moment after the game. The former Michigan Men shared a few words at midfield and neither could contain their smiles. The interaction probably generated different emotions for the two players, but nevertheless, it was pretty cool to see and even cooler to hear Runyan talk about it.

tom brady jon runyan jr.
Football

Jon Runyan Jr. Talks About Moment With Tom Brady After Week 6 Game

jim harbaugh
Football

Is Jim Harbaugh To The Detroit Lions Actually A Possibility?

jimmy butler
Basketball

Mike Smith's Unique Bond With Jimmy Butler

jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Fans Are Split On The Significance Of 2020

michigan stadium
Football

Michigan Winless At Home For The First Time In Program History — Kind Of

Michigan Stadium about two hours before kickoff against Iowa.
Football

Doctors Weigh In On Paused Football Activities, Cancelled Maryland Game

juwan howard
Basketball

Michigan Puts Forth A Complete Team Effort In Their Win Against Ball State

warde manuel jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel Updates Status Of Football Program, Fires Back At Kirk Herbstreit

jon runyan jr.
Football

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Lauds Jon Runyan Jr.