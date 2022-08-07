LOOK: New Michigan Football Cleats Revealed?

If you are a traditionalist who couldn't care less about what the players are actually wearing, there's no sense in continuing to read any further. For the rest of you who treat alternates and uniform variations like a mini-version of Christmas morning, you're going to love what the University of Michigan is apparently cooking up.

Since partnering with Jordan brand back in 2016, the University of Michigan has unveiled some of the most sought-after team-specific shoes and cleats. Here's a look at some of the top Jordan's that Michigan has released over the years: