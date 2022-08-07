LOOK: New Michigan Football Cleats Revealed?
It's hard to top the University of Michigan when it comes to the wide selection of Jordan brand cleats available to players, but this particular pair takes things to a whole new level.
If you are a traditionalist who couldn't care less about what the players are actually wearing, there's no sense in continuing to read any further. For the rest of you who treat alternates and uniform variations like a mini-version of Christmas morning, you're going to love what the University of Michigan is apparently cooking up.
Since partnering with Jordan brand back in 2016, the University of Michigan has unveiled some of the most sought-after team-specific shoes and cleats. Here's a look at some of the top Jordan's that Michigan has released over the years:
Air Jordan 10 - Football
Air Jordan 11 - Football
Air Jordan 13 - Football
Air Jordan 5 - Football
Jordan 1 - Football
