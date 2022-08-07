Skip to main content

LOOK: New Michigan Football Cleats Revealed?

It's hard to top the University of Michigan when it comes to the wide selection of Jordan brand cleats available to players, but this particular pair takes things to a whole new level.

If you are a traditionalist who couldn't care less about what the players are actually wearing, there's no sense in continuing to read any further. For the rest of you who treat alternates and uniform variations like a mini-version of Christmas morning, you're going to love what the University of Michigan is apparently cooking up.

Since partnering with Jordan brand back in 2016, the University of Michigan has unveiled some of the most sought-after team-specific shoes and cleats. Here's a look at some of the top Jordan's that Michigan has released over the years:

Air Jordan 10 - Football

Air Jordan 11 - Football

Air Jordan 13 - Football

Air Jordan 5 - Football

Jordan 1 - Football

EBDzGpkXUAA6iFG.jfif
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Football
Football

LOOK: New Michigan Football Cleats Revealed?

By Christopher Breilerjust now
Sherrone Moore
Football

The Three Most Interesting Things Sherrone Moore Said: Aug. 7, 2022

By Brandon Brown46 seconds ago
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

Fall Camp Update: The Quarterback Battle

By Brandon Brown21 hours ago
mel pearson
Hockey/Baseball

Michigan Fires Mel Pearson

By Brandon BrownAug 6, 2022 1:41 PM EDT
rich eisen
Football

Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State

By Brandon BrownAug 6, 2022 1:06 PM EDT
jordan matthews
Recruiting

Michigan In Final Three For Top Cornerback Target

By Brandon BrownAug 4, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
cade mcnamara kris jenkins
Football

Michigan Football Is Back, Fall Camp, Predictions, Jim Harbaugh In Year 8

By Brandon BrownAug 4, 2022 2:52 PM EDT
InShot_20220726_143445221
Football

The Most Interesting Things Mazi Smith And DJ Turner Said At Big Ten Media Days

By Brandon BrownAug 4, 2022 1:14 AM EDT