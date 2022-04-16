Skip to main content

Michigan Loses Defensive Player To Transfer Portal

The announcement comes as Michigan is looking to replace several key members from its stellar 2021 defensive unit.

While fans of the University of Michigan Football program are eagerly awaiting the 2022 season, players on the roster are making tough decisions about their futures and trying to figure out if it's going to play out in Ann Arbor. It's happening at every program across the country and it's happening more often now with the new and improved transfer portal. As of today, redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Morant is in said portal and will look to finish his football career elsewhere.

Morant played just seven snaps on defense last year and likely saw the writing on the wall with several talented, younger safeties already on the team and playing and a couple more on the way. RJ Moten played a ton for Michigan last year and he's in the same class as Morant. As a true freshman last year, Rod Moore also played a lot more than Morant did. Throw in talented youngsters Keon Sabb, who is already enrolled, Zeke Berry and Damani Dent, and Morant probably just wasn't going to earn playing time.

Morant is now the fifth defensive back to hit the transfer portal since Michigan's stellar 2021 season ended. Andre Seldon, George Johnson III, Darion Green-Warren and Sammy Faustin all entered the portal in January.

