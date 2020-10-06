Will Aidan Hutchinson And Kwity Paye Be First-Team All-Conference Players In 2020?

At the risk of running the Michigan offseason hype machine off the rails, U-M defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye have commonly been referred to as among the best in the Big Ten over the past several months.

Back in July, the Sports Illustrated Big Ten publishers voted on a pre-season first-team All-Conference list, and both Paye and Hutchinson were selected to the squad. One month earlier, the dynamic defensive end duo were also named to the pre-season All-Conference players by Athlon Sports.

Listed at 6-4 and 272 pounds, Paye has filled out over the last year or so, and he brings an effective pass rushing component to the defensive line for Michigan. Hutchinson, who checks in at 6-6 and 269 pounds, has all the makings of a prototypical strong-side defensive end with a large frame, but he can get after the quarterback as well.

Both players are expected to be leaders on defense for the Wolverines in 2020, which makes sense that they were both named captains. But how good can the pair be this season? Brandon Brown took a stab at what a stellar season would look like for Paye earlier in the offseason:

A stellar season for Paye would be a damn good one and would probably land him on the All-Big Ten first team. He's going to play a lot, so the numbers should be there. Since he racked up 50 tackles including 12.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks in 12 games last year, he should shoot for 60 stops, 15 tackles for loss and at least eight sacks as a senior. That's a phenomenal season, but not out of reach for the veteran lineman who Don Brown has called the smartest defensive lineman he's ever coached.

If Paye hits that statline, there is a good chance he winds up as a first-team All-Big Ten performer in 2020. As for Hutchinson, I'd look for a few more tackles for loss and similar (if not higher) sack totals for the long and strong defensive end this year, which would also put him in contention to land on the same list as Paye.

Former Michigan OL Jon Jansen spoke with Wolverine Digest about whether Paye and Hutchinson could be All-Conference or even All-American selections this year:

"I think what you're going to see with, and this is more of a Big Ten concept than it is anything else, but when you have those cupcake games at the beginning of the schedule, whether its an SEC team playing an FCS school or it's the Big Ten or whoever that is, that's where you see a lot of guys pad their stats," Jansen said. "This year for the Big Ten, you're going against Big Ten offensive lines. Michigan drew Minnesota and Wisconsin on the other side. They're going to have to play against Penn State, Michigan State-- who is traditionally good on the line, they're big and physical-- Ohio State obviously with NFL draft picks cross the front.

"[Hutchinson] is going to have the opportunity to showcase every time he's on the field, whether it's him or Kwity Paye, they're going to have the ability to showcase against guys who are going to be drafted as offensive linemen," Jansen said. "They will have an opportunity to put together a very good resume. They may be shy a couple of games, but it's going to be a high quality film to watch when people are picking All-Americans as well as next year's draft if they decide to go out. They'd have a lot of high quality film for those scouts to look at."

So, although Paye and Hutchinson might not have as many games on the schedule as defensive linemen from other conferences, Jansen thinks the two have a fighting chance to land among the most prestigious grouping of players in the nation.

While the two becoming first-team All-Conference players is more of a safe bet, All-American type campaigns are not out of the question if the pair come out roaring with big games on the road against Minnesota on Oct. 24.

Do you think either Paye or Hutchinson could be named All-American selections this year? Do both make the All-Conference squad? Let us know!