LOOK: Kwity Paye Already Looks Dangerous In Indy

It should come as no surprise that the Kwity Paye's transition to the NFL is a smooth one so far. The first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts is already impressing his new coaching staff with his strength, physicality and quickness.

According to Spotrac.com, Paye's rookie deal with the Colts is an estimated four-year deal worth $13.6 million. Paye is also set to receive a $7.2 million signing bonus and an average salary of $3.6 million.

During his time at Michigan, Paye appeared in 38 games and made 20 starts along the defensive line. He was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, co-recipient of the Richard Katcher Award (2019) with Aidan Hutchinson, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2018-19-20), a four-year letterman (2017-18-19-20) and was voted a team captain by his teammates in 2020.



You can read the full list of Paye's Michigan career achievements below.

Senior (2020)

• Appeared in four games with four starts along the defensive line; made 16 tackles with a team-leading four for loss and two sacks, tied for the team lead; added five quarterback hurries and earned his fourth varsity letter

• Senior CLASS Award Finalist

• Candidate for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree

• Named Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Minnesota

• Started and made four solo tackles (three for loss) including a pair of sacks at Minnesota (Oct. 24)

• Hurried the quarterback twice and made three tackles against Michigan State (Oct. 31)

• Made five tackles with one for loss and also registered a quarterback hurry at Indiana (Nov. 7)

• Returned to action against Penn State (Nov. 28) and made four tackles with one quarterback hurry



Junior (2019)

• Appeared in 12 games along the defensive line and started in 12; made 50 tackles, with 12.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree

• Shared the Richard Katcher Award with Aidan Hutchinson

• Named Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Rutgers

• Featured in Pro Football Focus College's All Big-Ten Team (edge) following his performance against Rutgers

• Shared Defensive Player of the Game honors with the entire defense for their performance against Iowa

• Named co-Defensive Player of the Game for his performance at Maryland

• Made one solo tackle and started at defensive end against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31)

• Totaled seven tackles with a pivotal half-strip-sack to clinch victory, and also played special teams against Army (Sept. 7)

• Totaled three tackles with one for loss at Wisconsin (Sept. 21)

• Had a career day with six tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks against Rutgers (Sept. 28)

• Just the third defensive lineman with 3.5 tackles for loss or more in a single game under coach Jim Harbaugh (Winovich, Hurst)

• Picked up 2.5 sacks and a pair of quarterback hurries among four tackles against Iowa (Oct. 5)

• Made a career-high 10 tackles at Penn State (Oct. 19) with a half-tackle for loss

• Credited with two tackles for loss including one sack against Notre Dame (Oct. 26)

• Contributed seven total tackles at Maryland (Nov. 2)

• Added two tackles against Michigan State (Nov. 16)

• Made one solo tackle, a nine-yard sack, at Indiana (Nov. 23)

• Credited with 1.5 tackles for loss among six stops against Ohio State (Nov. 30)



Sophomore (2018)

• Appeared in all 13 games on the defensive line and started in four; made 29 tackles and recorded two sacks to earn his second varsity letter

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, media)

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree

• Along with the entire defense, secured a share of Defensive Player of the Week honors for their contributions towards the team performance against Michigan State

• Named Defensive Lineman of the Week three times for his performances at Northwestern and against Maryland and Indiana

• Awarded the Big Hit of the Week against SMU

• Contributed as a reserve defensive lineman and on special teams at Notre Dame (Sept. 1)

• Had two assisted tackles against Western Michigan (Sept. 8) with 0.5 for loss

• Assisted on one tackle against SMU (Sept. 15)

• Made three solo stops against Nebraska (Sept. 22) including one for loss

• Made four solo tackles including two sacks at Northwestern (Sept. 29), and was also credited one quarterback hurry

• Totaled three tackles against Maryland (Oct. 6)

• Against Wisconsin (Oct. 13), credited with one pass breakup to go with his two tackles in his second career start

• Totaled three stops at Michigan State including 1.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry (Oct. 20)

• Made two solo tackles playing defensive tackle and end against Penn State (Nov. 3)

• Assisted on one tackle, a half-tackle for loss playing along the defensive line at Rutgers (Nov. 10)

• Forced his first career fumble and totaled five tackles against Indiana (Nov. 17)

• Made three solo stops playing multiple positions along the defensive line at Ohio State (Nov. 24)

• Started at defensive end against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29)



Freshman (2017)

• Played in 9 games along the defensive line and contributed on special teams, making five tackles with 1.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack and earned his first varsity letter

• Made his collegiate debut against Florida at the Advocare Classic (Sept. 2)

• Assisted on one tackle against Cincinnati (Sept. 9)

• Earned snaps at defensive end against Air Force (Sept. 16), Indiana (Oct. 14), Minnesota (Nov. 4) and Maryland (Nov. 11)

• Registered his first career sack at Penn State (Oct. 21), a split-sack with Mike McCray, and totaled three assisted tackles with one for loss

• Made one assisted tackle and a half-sack against Rutgers (Oct. 28)