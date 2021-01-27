How The NFL Views Kwity Paye

Depending on where you look, former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye could end up being picked anywhere in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Some mocks have him as high as No. 8, while other experts see him being taken in the latter part of the round. Either way, Paye is likely going to be some team's first choice, which brings with it some pretty high expectations.

At 6-4, 272 pounds, Paye has a great blend of size, speed and strength. He's a former high school running back and track star at Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, Rhode Island making him a pretty rare athlete at the EDGE position. His workout regimen is ridiculous and overall, there's not much he can't do on the football field.

"Kwity might be, technically, the best football player in the country,” former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown once said. “I’m just saying, that guy, he’s hard to fool. He's the best spread run defender I've ever seen. No concerns about him."

That kind of praise from someone who has seen thousands of defenders is noteworthy. Even though Brown and Michigan parted ways this offseason, people in the league still value his opinion and that one of Paye is going to carry weight.

Paye has been billed as a "versatile chess piece" by some who breakdown film for a living and most really think he can play three or four positions at the next level. New York Giants fans are interested in what Paye can do because he might just be suiting up for Big Blue next year. This analysis from GiantsCountry.com lets you know exactly how people in that mark view him.

Solid frame that can add a little weight. Possesses good overall athletic ability. He has good lateral agility, flexibility in his hips, and solid burst-- he isn’t going to win consistently with speed rushes up the arc, although his first step is good.

He has good linear explosiveness in space and plays with excellent leverage at the point of attack. He has a low compact stance on the line of scrimmage and plays base end in a four-down front, and can kick inside on passing downs. He has thick legs and a strong base.

That's pretty much spot on and explains why he could be so valuable in the draft. It doesn't matter if a team plays a 3-4 or a 4-3, there's a spot for Paye.

Mel Kiper has the Indianapolis Colts with pick No. 21 in his latest mock draft. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network has good things to say about Paye and describes a skill set that would add quite a bit to an already stellar Colts D.

“Paye has the ideal frame and explosiveness for an NFL edge rusher," Jeremiah said. "He’s at his best playing on the outside, but Michigan had him moving all around their front, including playing head-up over the center. As a pass rusher, he is explosive out of his stance, but it looks different because of his short/choppy steps. I’d like to see him cover more ground, but that is easily correctable. He has violent hands to create a knockback, but he still needs to develop a better plan to consistently escape and finish. I love his effort and determination. Against the run, he crushes tight ends at the point of attack and can close in a hurry from the back side. He does have some stiffness in space, but he’s a capable dropper in the flat. Paye is raw, but there could be a huge payoff when he puts it all together.”

Paye was born in a refugee camp in Guinea, played his high school ball in lowly Rhode Island, arrived at Michigan as a three-star prospect who was passed on by most major programs, stayed all four years and turned in productive season after productive season. Wherever Paye ends up, Michigan fans will be rooting for him.