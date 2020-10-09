Kwity Paye: If There's A Harder Working Person Than Me, It's Luiji Vilain

Kwity Paye has been a mainstay on Michigan's defensive line for a couple seasons now. His good friend Luiji Vilain, has not. Vilain came to Michigan as a highly touted pass rusher but injuries have kept him on the sidelines. Paye talked about Vilain's focus and grind and thinks that 2020 could be a special year for him.

Paye also mentioned three or four other names to keep an eye on from a depth standpoint as very valuable backups to him, Aidan Hutchinson, Carlo Kemp and Chris Hinton.