Stay Humble: Kwity Paye’s Wallet Serves As A Reminder

Kwity Paye’s journey to the NFL draft is anything but ordinary. Immigrating to the United States with his family at just six months old, Paye’s humble beginnings are something that he carries around with him to this very day. Literally.

Meeting with the media on Thursday, Paye reflected on that humble journey and how he uses it to keep himself humble.

“I have a wallet that I've had since I was in sixth grade. In my wallet, I wrote when I was in sixth grade a couple of quotes. And every day I'll pull that quote out...I'll pull that out and I'll read those quotes and I'll be like, 'man, like I wrote this when I was in sixth grade and now I'm accomplishing everything I wanted to accomplish."

Kwity went on to pull out that famous wallet and share some of the quotes he keeps with him.

"Alright, so some of the quotes were - 'Nothing worth having comes easy, nothing will get in the way of me achieving my dreams, work hard and take care of my family, God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers, remember when you wanted what you currently have."

"I have those in my wallet, they kinda keep me ground and keep me humble. They remind me of where I came from, just because like - especially now in life with where I'm at - there's gonna be a lot of people that try to boost my head up and make me forget who I am and where I come from. So those kinda keep me true to who I am."

It’s admirable that Paye is focused on remaining humble as his draft stock continues to rise with the NFL draft approaching. ESPN’s Mel Kiper projected Paye to go No. 11 overall to the New York Giants in his latest mock draft, which was released on Tuesday.

“The question I asked when I did my mock draft 2.0 was: Can the Giants get Daniel Jones a No. 1 wide receiver? Well, they’re certainly paying free-agent acquisition Kenny Golladay like one. That means general manager Dave Gettleman could try to address another position with this pick, likely on defense. Though I don’t have an edge rusher rated this high, Paye isn’t far off, and teams always reach for pass-rushers with intriguing physical prowess. I’ve heard that Paye is going to impress scouts at his pro day on March 26 and put up incredible testing numbers across the board. The production wasn’t there at Michigan — 11.5 sacks in four seasons — but I would bet on his upside, and you can see his tremendous first-step ability if you turn on the tape.”

For Paye, he’s more than ready to prove what he's capable of during Michigan's pro day on Friday.

"I feel like tomorrow is going to take care of itself. I've prepared so much throughout these past couple of months. I've been scratching and itching for this day to come. I'm just ready for it to happen, I'm excited."