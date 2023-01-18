REPORT: Michigan Football Assistant Under Investigation

Per dozens of reports at this time, Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is on leave while university police investigators probe alleged computer crimes at Schembechler Hall.

Photo by Christopher Breiler

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during Dec. 21 through the 23rd of 2022,” U-M Deputy Police Chief Crystal James’ statement reads. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share.”

Weiss himself has also commented on the situation as the investigation continues.

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” he told The Detroit News in a text message. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

Eye witnesses near Weiss' home have confirmed that unmarked vehicles and investigators were in the Ann Arbor home searching for evidence related to the computer crimes.

Per The Detroit News, computer-related crimes can include things like improper access to computers or programs, said Birmingham criminal defense attorney Wade Fink. "The caveat is that you would hope that police are speaking with precision when they issue statements, but we can't know for sure."

There are no further details at this time but surely this is going to dominate the news for a while, so stay tuned.