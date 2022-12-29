Everything Mazi Smith Said About His Arrest, Legal Issue

Anyone who knows Mazi Smith loves the kid. He's soft spoken, intellectual, a solid teammate and a damn good football player. But he's also still human. And because of that, he made a mistake on Oct. 7 that almost cost him part of his special senior season at Michigan.

Smith was arrested that early-October morning after he was pulled over while speeding in a residential neighborhood by Ann Arbor. Once pulled over, he was found to be illegally carrying a gun and driving without a license. After initially getting slapped with a felony, Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge and is now scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12.

Wednesday was the first time Smith spoke to the media about everything that had transpired since that October 7 morning and the captain did not shy away from or dodge any question as he was peppered by dozens of media members. Here are several of Smith's more prominent quotes from the media session.