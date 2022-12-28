Skip to main content

Mazi Smith On The Last Month, Unwavering Support From Jim Harbaugh

Mazi Smith addressed the media for the first time since his legal issues became public.

It has been an up and down month-plus for Mazi Smith as news became public that he was pulled over with a gun and large amounts of ammunition back in October. At the time of the traffic stop, Smith did not have the correct paperwork to have the gun in his possession and he was ultimately arrested and charged with a felony. Since then, Smith has taken a plea bargain, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge in Washtenaw County. 

Through it all, Smith was open, honest and transparent as the legal system ran its course. And right there by his side, was Jim Harbaugh. Smith spoke a lot about Harbaugh on Wednesday afternoon in Arizona, and you could tell that this unfortunate incident has brought the two much closer.

"He's a guy that's got your back," Smith said of Harbaugh. "He's a guy that will love you to death — love you like his own kid. He'll do anything for us and he'll let you know that."

Those are pretty strong words from a young man who needed exactly that over the last month or so. Rival fanbases and media members wanted Smith to be locked up immediately, but that's not how these things work. Smith knew that from the beginning and so did Harbaugh. Smith admitted to the wrongdoing and told Harbaugh all about it from day one. He will have to face the consequences but the plea deal drastically reduced the charges and penalties.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The punishment will not exceed more than one year in prison or a $1,000 fine, said Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson during the Dec. 8 probable cause conference. Smith will be sentenced on Jan. 12, just days after the National Championship Game, which Michigan is expected to be in.

Optically, the entire situation doesn't look great, but if you talk to Smith for one minute, you realize that he knows he screwed up, is taking full responsibility for his actions and is forever grateful to his head coach.

Michigan Wolverines

mazi smith
Football

Mazi Smith On The Last Month, Unwavering Support From Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Zak Zinter
Football

Keys To Success: Desmond Howard Breaks Down Michigan's Offense

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh
Football

Five Observations From Michigan Football's Open Practice For Fiesta Bowl

By Brandon Brown
matt weiss
Football

Matt Weiss Breaks Down Michigan's Offense vs. TCU's 3-3-5 Defense

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy and Sherrone Moore
Football

Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'

By Christopher Breiler
JJ McCarthy
Football

JJ McCarthy Taking Business-Like Approach To Arizona

By Christopher Breiler
donovan edwards
Football

Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good

By Brandon Brown
crisler
Basketball

Former Wolverine Makes NBA History

By Christopher Breiler