Everything Mel Tucker Said About Saturday Night's Incident

Here is everything Tucker said about what occurred:

Opening statement:

“First and foremost, Michigan State football is about integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability. The incidents involving a small group of our players do not represent our culture.”

“Second, I made a decision to suspend players based upon video evidence that was provided to me and our athletic director [Alan Haller] yesterday. The suspensions will allow the players to receive academic support and medical services, but they will not be able to attend any organized team activities including meetings, practices, weight training or games.”

“Our entire team will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor. These suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed. When we have a full report, I will address further actions, if needed.”

“We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday. They are unacceptable. It’s also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten Conference, including the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry game and we have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university.”

“We are deeply sorry. We are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters, and of course all of our student-athletes, past and present. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, it would be irresponsible for me to comment further. We’ll have more updates as we learn more.”

“I’m happening to answer any questions about the game [against Michigan], or the upcoming game at Illinois.”

“The culture, as we define it, is how we live and behave every day and that’s what our culture is. Our culture, you know, was not represented in that way.”

Did it upset Tucker that other Michigan State players did not try to stop the skirmish?

“Without going into any further details, because there’s an out-going investigation, I’m not going to be irresponsible and comment further on everything.”

How did Tucker learn of the tunnel events?

“I was one of the last of the Spartans to come off the field. My responsibility was to try to get our players off the field safely. So, all the players were ahead of me and I was pulling up the rear. So, I went into the locker room, addressed the team, went and did radio, and then before I got with you guys at the presser, I was made aware that there was an incident, but I didn’t have any specifics. And I told you all that at that time.”

“I was able to gather information on Sunday morning and throughout the day from our athletic director, the Big Ten Conference and, like I said, I reviewed it and then came to these conclusions. And now there is an investigation and we’re going to let that play out.”

On feelings of remorse:

“Obviously, we’re sorry for what happened, just like I just mentioned. We’re moving forward as best we can.”

How much responsibility does Tucker take for the incident?

“That’s a great question. What I’ve done, in taking action, that’s part of my responsibility. Again, I talk about accountability and things like that and so, that’s what I am, that’s what I’m doing.”

Has Mel Tucker spoken with Jim Harbaugh, or does he intend to?

“I have not. I have not spoken to him yet.”

What was Tucker’s message to his team before practice on Monday?

“We started with [talking about the incident], and then we moved on to Illinois.”

On the fan who reached down and touched Tucker as he exited the field:

“It was alarming but, obviously, there is an investigation, so I’m not going to be irresponsible and comment further on that.”

“There are investigations going on at this time about, you know, things that took place.”

Tucker’s reaction to Jim Harbaugh saying he’d be surprised if incident did not result in criminal charges:

“Like I said, out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, it would be irresponsible for me to comment further.”

Does Tucker have any knowledge of how the incident began?

“Again, that’s a great question, and I understand that you have a job to do and those are the questions that need to be asked, but it’s really irresponsible for me, with the investigation on-going, for me to comment further about anything at this point.”

On recovering from this event moving forward, and the image it represents:

“We’re laser-focused on Illinois, and that was a big part of our message this morning. Always what’s most important is what we do next. And so, we’re focused on Illinois and we’re going to prepare every day as best we can.”

Tucker’s perception of Michigan Stadium tunnel:

“That’s not something for me to speak to. Obviously, there’s an on-going investigation and so I’m not going to comment any further on that.”

On facing adversity of off-field actions in addition to on-field struggles:

“We talked about that this morning. We’re choosing to move forward and we’re working everyday to get better in everything we’re doing. There’s actually no other choice to be made in how we proceed, and so that’s how we’re going about our business.”

Does this incident call for changes in how postgame procedures occur nationwide?

“Again, that’s not really not for me to speak to at this time. We’ll continue to do what we can do here and control what we can control here.”

Does Tucker have knowledge on the timeline of the investigation?

“I do not.”

Could more MSU players could be punished?

“[When] we get more information we can give you some updates, but we’re moving forward based upon the information we have right now.”

Would Tucker change anything about the way MSU players are coached to act following a game?

“I really appreciate that question, and as we get more information…with this investigation, we’ll be able to give more updates about things like that and then anything else related to it.”

On what Tucker hopes both sides of the rivalry have learned from this:

“Again, we’re not here to make any excuses about the behaviors. And so, we’re going to be accountable, transparent. Integrity is very, very important. We’re going to continue to learn as we go, and work every single day to get better. And that’s how we’re going to approach it.”

How troubled is Tucker about this incident? How distracting has it been?

“Again, I said we’re deeply sorry to both universities, the Big Ten Conference, all of our fans, alumni, our student-athletes, past and present. Unacceptable is the work that comes to mind. So, that’s how I feel about it.”

Was Tucker’s process, decision on the suspensions collaborative with other people at Michigan State or the Big Ten?

“I just reviewed the video evidence and just all the information that I had available to me, and then made the decision. There was a lot that went into it.”