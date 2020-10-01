Michael Barrett Sees Ben VanSumeren Succeeding At Linebacker

Redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett is slated to start at viper after sitting behind Khaleke Hudson for a couple of seasons. That's not a surprise. Fellow redshirt sophomore Ben VanSumeren pacing the back at SAM linebacker however, is a surprising development.

At more than 240 pounds, with 4.6 speed and a physique like a body builder, VanSumeren certainly checks the physical boxes for the position. He also played a variety of defensive spots in high school, so lining up on that side of the ball isn't new to him. However transitioning from offense to defense in college isn't easy, but Barrett thinks VanSumeren has all of the qualities to do so, and he would know.