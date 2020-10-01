SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michael Barrett Sees Ben VanSumeren Succeeding At Linebacker

BrandonBrown

Redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett is slated to start at viper after sitting behind Khaleke Hudson for a couple of seasons. That's not a surprise. Fellow redshirt sophomore Ben VanSumeren pacing the back at SAM linebacker however, is a surprising development.

At more than 240 pounds, with 4.6 speed and a physique like a body builder, VanSumeren certainly checks the physical boxes for the position. He also played a variety of defensive spots in high school, so lining up on that side of the ball isn't new to him. However transitioning from offense to defense in college isn't easy, but Barrett thinks VanSumeren has all of the qualities to do so, and he would know.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bigger Loss: Ambry Thomas Or Nico Collins?

Michigan will definitely miss both Nico Collins and Ambry Thomas this season.

BrandonBrown

by

MCH13

Mike Barrett Is Ready To Take Charge Of The Viper Position

Fresh off a work-filled offseason, Michael Barrett is amped up and ready to make his mark on the Wolverines defense this year.

Eric Rutter

Three Predictions For Michigan's 2020 Football Season

Michigan fans must wait only three more weeks for the Wolverines' 2020 season to start. Let's look at a few things that could happen.

MichaelSpath

Don Brown Praises Joe Milton

The new Joe Milton is impressing people all over Schembechler Hall.

BrandonBrown

Don Brown: I'm Not Sure He Isn't The Best Cover Guy In The Big Ten

Don Brown heaps praise on second year defensive back Daxton Hill.

BrandonBrown

by

Cormac

Everything Don Brown Said About Michigan's Freshman Class

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has closely observed the team's defense, and he shared which freshman have caught his eye so far.

Eric Rutter

by

Edwin Weathersby II

True Freshman LB Osman Savage Enters Transfer Portal

Before ever taking a snap in a winged helmet, freshman LB Osman Savage has opted to enter the transfer portal.

Eric Rutter

Chris Fowler: Big Ten Champ Should Have Road To College Football Playoffs

ESPN analyst Chris Fowler shared his take on how the Big Ten will be viewed with a shortened nine game season this fall.

Eric Rutter

Explosive 2023 DE T.J. McMillen Talks Michigan Visit After Strong Camp Performance

After working out at the Prep RedZone camp over the weekend, 2023 defensive end T.J. McMillen shared his thoughts on his visit to Michigan last year.

Eric Rutter

Don Brown Knows He Has Something Special In Aidan Hutchinson

Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has the potential to explode onto the scene as a junior.

BrandonBrown