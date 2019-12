Name: Blake Corum

Position: Running Back

High School: St. Frances Academy

Hometown: Laurel, MD

Height/Weight: 5-8/193

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 119 ranked prospect and the No. 12 ranked RB nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: He’s practically a Karan Higdon clone, but closer to where Higdon was at the end of his college career compared to the somewhat unheralded recruit he was coming in. Which is why Corum is the much-higher rated prospect.