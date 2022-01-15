Skip to main content

The Jim Harbaugh Saga, Michigan Hires Mike Elston, Juwan Howard And Basketball

Jim Harbaugh is going about his business but his new extension has still not been signed.

It's now Friday night and still no movement on the Jim Harbaugh contract extension. Michigan's head coach is recruiting, setting up visits and making hires, but it definitely seems like he's still waiting on what happens with the Las Vegas Raiders. It still feels like him being back at U-M is the most likely scenario, but it's not a done deal just yet.

We also discuss Andre Seldon's transfer and his words on the way out, along with Juwan Howard and the men's basketball team getting back on the court against Illinois.

Read More

juwan howard jim harbaugh
Football

The Jim Harbaugh Saga, Michigan Hires Mike Elston, Juwan Howard And Basketball

1 minute ago
DSC_1846
Football

Former Michigan CB Finds Home In WAC

Jan 13, 2022
University of Michigan school of information
Football

BREAKING: Michigan Makes Big Hire

Jan 13, 2022
USATSI_17255893_168388427_lowres (1)
Football

Another Wolverine Declares For NFL

Jan 13, 2022
jim harbaugh michigan football crowd stadium
Football

The Jim Harbaugh Saga Continues, Michigan Football Happenings And New Schedule

Jan 12, 2022
DSC_1846
Football

Michigan Football's Official 2022 Schedule Released

Jan 12, 2022
DSC_1802 (2)
Football

Former Michigan QB Finds New Home

Jan 11, 2022
banner aidan hutchinson tunnel michigan football stadium
Football

Another Veteran Wolverine Announces Return

Jan 11, 2022