The Jim Harbaugh Saga, Michigan Hires Mike Elston, Juwan Howard And Basketball

Jim Harbaugh is going about his business but his new extension has still not been signed.

It's now Friday night and still no movement on the Jim Harbaugh contract extension. Michigan's head coach is recruiting, setting up visits and making hires, but it definitely seems like he's still waiting on what happens with the Las Vegas Raiders. It still feels like him being back at U-M is the most likely scenario, but it's not a done deal just yet.

We also discuss Andre Seldon's transfer and his words on the way out, along with Juwan Howard and the men's basketball team getting back on the court against Illinois.