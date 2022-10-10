BREAKING: Mike Hart Issues Statement On Health

Following a scary health situation in Bloomington over the weekend, running backs coach Mike Hart released a statement on Monday morning updating his health status.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers. I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan's team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU's football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone's kindness and generosity.

My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.

Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon."

-Mike Hart