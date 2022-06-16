Skip to main content

Mike Morris, Erik Bakich Done At Michigan?, U-M vs. MSU Recruiting, Wolverine Weekend

Senior defensive lineman Mike Morris talks last year, his mentality in 2022, the new coaches and more.

It doesn't seem possible, but Mike Morris is entering his senior season at Michigan already. The big, 6-6, 280-pounder has played some but hasn't been the guy yet, but that could all change in 2022. Some of what he said makes you think he's really ready to take a massive leap in year four. Plus, he sheds some light on the 2-4 season, last year's season and expectations for 2022.

Additionally, we discuss Michigan baseball and Erik Bakich, along with some developments on the hardwood, football recruiting trail and the upcoming weekend in Traverse City, which should be a glorious time for everyone involved.

