3 Things To Look For Against Minnesota

When Michigan takes on Minnesota tonight to kick off the 2020 season, the Wolverines have a special opportunity to log a road victory over a ranked opponent during Week 1, something that has only happened once with Jim Harbaugh as head coach.

Doing so will not be an easy task, however, as the Gophers are returning a talented roster, one which is in the fourth year with P.J. Fleck at the helm, so there is some continuity to Minnesota's operation as well. The Gophers' offense was strong last year and downright prolific at times, so keying in on that will be very important for the Wolverines.

Here are three aspects of Michigan' first game that will be paramount in U-M's quest for a Week 1 victory:

- Rashod Bateman must be contained but not at the expense of lettinvg Chris Autman-Bell run free.

While Bateman is a dynamic wide out that is big and strong on the outside, he is not the only talented pass catcher at Minnesota's disposal. Autman-Bell, a one time Western Michigan commit under P.J. Fleck, is a dangerous receiver who has the skills to cause fits for the Michigan secondary.

Last year, Autman-Bell only had 28 catches for 371 yards and five touchdowns, but he will be a much larger part of the Minnesota offense this season. Autman-Bell racked up those numbers as the third option behind Bateman and Tyler Johnson, so expect a big season as most secondaries focus on the former receiver.

Michigan will likely assign Vincent Gray to check Bateman tonight, but he will not be alone in those duties as some safety coverage over top should be a feature of the Wolverines' defense. If Gray is not up to the task, a rotation of Gemon Green and D.J. Turner could be used to supplement Michigan's pass defense.

- Michigan will need to establish the run early to have a productive offense

Joe Milton is in his first year as a starting quarterback, and it is important to not break his confidence right away. Most QBs have a few non-conference matchups to find their groove and grow more comfortable in the offense, but Milton did not have this luxury in 2020. Even without that honeymoon period, Milton has drawn criticism for his accuracy in the past, so one way to put him in positive situations is to pick up solid yardage on first and second downs.

Luckily for Michigan, the Wolverines have a stable of three quality backs in Chris Evans, Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, so there will be more than enough able bodies to accomplish this. Evans is more dynamic due to his pass catching abilities, but all have had success running the football for Michigan in the past, and their services will be needed to develop an edge over Minnesota.

- Special teams play will be crucial

Though not often discussed, the special teams units are absolutely crucial in creating favorable field position for an offense, and Michigan has several skilled players who can help make this happen.

From a punting perspective, Brad Robbins and Will Hart have a lot of experience, and they are both used differently. Hart is more of a long-range punter who can really get ahold of the football, whereas Robbins is a more precise, angular punter. Both players can be crucial in flipping the field and giving Minnesota a lot of distance to cover for its drives.

In the return games, Giles Jackson, Ronnie Bell, Chris Evans and Mike Sainristil have all been discussed as speedy players with quality hands that have been working on kickoff and punt returns in fall camp. Given the speed of that group, Michigan has a chance to start its own drives with decent field position, and that will help to take some pressure off of Milton's shoulders as well.

In the kicking game, Michigan's ability to close out drives will be key, but both Quinn Nordin, a deep field goal specialist, and Jake Moody have made big kicks for Michigan, so they will likely factor into the game as well.

What do you think is the most important part of Michigan's mathcup with Minnesota? How will the Wolverines fare tonight? Let us know!