Three New Names: Minnesota Golden Gophers

BrandonBrown

The PJ Fleck-led Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off an 11-2 season and a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl, which allowed to finish the season ranked No. 10 in the country. Fleck was named Coach of the Year in the Big Ten and he's getting better at his job with each passing season. To say they are confident is an understatement. The Gophers will be without All-American wide receiver Rashod Bateman, but still have quarterback Tanner Morgan, a creative offense and a hungry, playmaking defense.

With some huge pieces of the offense missing, who will step up there? Does Minnesota have enough playmakers on defense to force turnovers at the same clip as last year? Gopherhole and MN Daily contributor Tony Liebert identified three Gophers who are expected to take a big step in 2020 and explained why they're rise is not only expected but necessary.

WR Chris Autman-Bell

Chris Autman-Bell has the opportunity to be one of Minnesota’s most important players in 2020. Tyler Johnson is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rashod Batman’s eligibility is in question after reversing course on his hopes to play college football this season. The redshirt-junior, Autman-Bell was the Gophers clear number three option in the passing game last season. Recording 28 catches for 371 yards and five touchdowns. The 6’1” receiver should see serious work in the passing game this season.

DL Keonte Schad

Schad was a rotation defensive lineman for the Gophers in 2019. Recording 21 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss after playing in all 13 games. With the departure of All-Big Ten honorable mention defensive lineman Sam Renner, Minnesota’s DC Joe Rossi will be looking for the former JUCO transfer Keonte Schad to step up in his three-technique defensive tackle position.

RB Bryce Williams

Minnesota is losing serious production from the running back position. Long time one-two punch of Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks combined for 301 carries, 1,571 yards, and 10 touchdowns last season, before graduating. Mohamed Ibrahim is returning 600+ yards from a season ago, but the Gophers will be looking for a second fiddle. Williams had 17 carries a in 2019 and will likely have the best chance to be the main beneficiary of the opening at the position. Look for the former three-star recruit to have an expanded role.

