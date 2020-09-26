Can Michigan Start The Season 1-0?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off an 11-win season and have a ton of confidence under head coach PJ Fleck. Throw in the fact that Minnesota will be the home team during week one and Michigan has a very tough task on its hands.

The Wolverines will be breaking in a new quarterback, at least four new offensive linemen, a new cornerback and a lot of new players who didn't see the field much last year. There's a ton of talent on U-M's roster, but will it be ready to go on the road in a little less than a month? Genna Rose leads the discussion as we try to figure out that question.