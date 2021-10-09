    • October 9, 2021
    A Deep Dive Into Nebraska, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions For Tomorrow, Picking Against The Spreads

    Michigan is barely favored versus Nebraska but those close to the Huskers see it differently.
    Michigan is just a 2.5-point favorite versus Nebraska, but if you talk to people who cover both programs, you should come away thinking the Wolverines will handle that number with relative ease.

    The Huskers are 3-3, but the wins are over Fordham, Buffalo and Northwestern. The losses, while close, are to the only teams with a pulse — Illinois, Michigan State and Oklahoma.

    At the end of the day, it's a conference road game for the Wolverines, which are always tough, but it just feels like Michigan is equipped to move to 6-0. We talk with long-time Husker beat writer Dave Feit about all the above and he gives his insight as to how the game might play out.

    We also get into several over/under situations, tackle some game-specific predictions and do our best to place some bets on the ranked matchups from a pretty solid college football Saturday.

    All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

