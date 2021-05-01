NFL Draft: Here's Where Michigan Ranks After Three Rounds

Once again, the Michigan Wolverines football program is having a great showing at the NFL Draft. Through the first three rounds of the draft, Michigan is one of just five Big Ten programs to send a player in the first round. The Wolverines are currently tied with Clemson at No. 4 for the most picks taken so far (4).

Michigan standout defensive end Kwity Paye was the lone first-round pick for the Wolverines, selected No. 21 overall by the Indianapolis Colts - making that five first-round picks for Michigan in the last six NFL drafts. On the second night of the draft, three Wolverines were selected in the third round - including offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (No. 68 overall) wide receiver Nico Collins (No. 89 overall) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (No. 102 overall).

Here's how Michigan stacks up within the Big Ten and with the rest of college football:

Among Power Five College Football Programs

1. Alabama - 8

2. Georgia - 6

-. Ohio State - 6

3. Notre Dame - 5

4. Clemson - 4

-. Michigan - 4

Among Big Ten Football Programs

1. Ohio State - 6

2. Michigan - 4

3. Northwestern - 2

-. Penn State - 2

-. Minnesota - 2

4. Iowa - 1

-. Illinois - 1

-. Purdue - 1

There are still several Wolverines hoping to have their names called on the final day of the draft, including running back Chris Evans, fullback Ben Mason, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp and kicker Quinn Nordin.

The NFL draft will resume at noon on Saturday, with rounds four through seven airing on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.