2021 NFL Draft Recap: Michigan Football

The Wolverines had a strong showing in the 2021 NFL draft.

Say what you want about Michigan's struggles on the field, the reality is that the football program continues to be a powerhouse for developing NFL talent.

By the time the NFL draft had come to a close on Saturday, eight Wolverines would have their names called - including Kwity Paye (DE), Jalen Mayfield (OL), Nico Collins (WR), Ambry Thomas (CB), Cam McGrone (LB), Ben Mason (FB), Chris Evans (RB) and Camaron Cheeseman (LS).

Here's where each Wolverine was selected:

Kwity Paye: First round, No. 21 overall - Indianapolis Colts

Jalen Mayfield: Third round, No. 68 overall - Atlanta Falcons

Nico Collins: Third round, No. 89 overall - Houston Texans

Ambry Thomas: Third round, No. 102 overall - San Francisco 49ers

Cam McGrone: Fifth round, No. 177 overall - New England Patriots

Ben Mason: Fifth round, No. 184 overall - Baltimore Ravens

Chris Evans: Sixth round, No. 202 overall - Cincinnati Bengals

Camaron Cheeseman: Sixth round, No. 225 overall - Washington Football Team

Michigan also had two players signed as undrafted free agents, including tight end Nick Eubanks (Dallas Cowboys) and Carlo Kemp (Green Bay Packers).

Michigan's eight draft picks were second in the Big Ten only to Ohio State who had 10 total players selected.

1. Ohio State, 10

2. Michigan, 8

3. Penn State, 6

4. Iowa, 4

5. Northwestern, 3

-. Wisconsin, 3

6. Minnesota, 2

-. Nebraska, 2

-. Purdue, 2

-. Illinois, 2

7. Indiana, 1

-. Maryland, 1

8. Rutgers, 0

-. Michigan State, 0