Michigan Wolverines home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

2021 NFL Draft Recap: Michigan Football

The Wolverines had a strong showing in the 2021 NFL draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Say what you want about Michigan's struggles on the field, the reality is that the football program continues to be a powerhouse for developing NFL talent.

By the time the NFL draft had come to a close on Saturday, eight Wolverines would have their names called - including Kwity Paye (DE), Jalen Mayfield (OL), Nico Collins (WR), Ambry Thomas (CB), Cam McGrone (LB), Ben Mason (FB), Chris Evans (RB) and Camaron Cheeseman (LS).

Here's where each Wolverine was selected:

Kwity Paye: First round, No. 21 overall - Indianapolis Colts

Kwity Paye

Jalen Mayfield: Third round, No. 68 overall - Atlanta Falcons

jalen mayfield

Nico Collins: Third round, No. 89 overall - Houston Texans

nico collins

Ambry Thomas: Third round, No. 102 overall - San Francisco 49ers

ambry thomas

Cam McGrone: Fifth round, No. 177 overall - New England Patriots

cam mcgrone

Ben Mason: Fifth round, No. 184 overall - Baltimore Ravens

ben mason

Chris Evans: Sixth round, No. 202 overall - Cincinnati Bengals 

Chris Eavns

Camaron Cheeseman: Sixth round, No. 225 overall - Washington Football Team

Camaron Cheeseman

Michigan also had two players signed as undrafted free agents, including tight end Nick Eubanks (Dallas Cowboys) and Carlo Kemp (Green Bay Packers).

Michigan's eight draft picks were second in the Big Ten only to Ohio State who had 10 total players selected.  

1. Ohio State, 10

2. Michigan, 8

3. Penn State, 6

4. Iowa, 4

5. Northwestern, 3

-. Wisconsin, 3

6. Minnesota, 2

-. Nebraska, 2

-. Purdue, 2

-. Illinois, 2

7. Indiana, 1

-. Maryland, 1

8. Rutgers, 0

-. Michigan State, 0

KWPGFVUN6JFXVGRNBKXAEQU3E4
Football

2021 NFL Draft Recap: Michigan Football

vincent gray
Football

Michigan Football Staffer Takes Jab At Spartans

Camaron Cheeseman
Football

BREAKING: Camaron Cheeseman Taken In Sixth Round

Chris Eavns
Football

BREAKING: Chris Evans Taken In Sixth Round

ben mason
Football

BREAKING: Ben Mason Taken In Fifth Round

cam mcgrone
Football

BREAKING: Cam McGrone Selected In Fifth Round

Andre Seldon
Football

Michigan Football Parent Squashes Transfer Rumors

juwan howard
Basketball

BREAKING: Michigan Basketball Scores Huge Commitment From Transfer Portal