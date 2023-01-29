Michigan Well Represented On Championship Sunday

Michigan will be one of four teams with at least one player on all four of the active rosters in this weekend’s NFC and AFC Conference Championships.

Oklahoma, Georgia, and USC are the other three.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Chris Evans and safety Daxton Hill will suit up in hopes of advancing to the Super Bowl. Evans doesn't play much as he backs up two really solid RBs in Joe Mixon and Semaje Perine. Hill plays in certain pass packages and also rotates in at several defensive back positions in case of injury or if a regular starter needs a blow. He recorded 16 tackles on the season.

On the other sideline for the Kansas City Chiefs, EDGE rusher Frank Clark is still getting it done in year eight. He had just five sacks this year, but he's still a threat to get to the quarterback. Backup quarterback Chad Henne didn't play a lot during the regular season, but he came in a week ago and led the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive to help the playoff regulars advance. Finally, backup EDGE rusher Mike Danna provides productive depth for the Chiefs. He also racked up five sacks this year.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-year pro Brandon Graham is still getting it done at defensive end. The Detroit native complied 11 sacks this past season and is still known as one of the best trash talkers in the league.

Taking on the Eagles for the San Francisco 49ers, it'll be former Wolverines Maurice Hurst and cornerback Ambry Thomas. Unfortunately, Hurst tore his biceps earlier this season and was placed on injured reserve. He will not play. Thomas is a backup cornerback for one of the best defenses in the NFL. The 6-0, 190-pounder recorded 13 tackles in a reserve role in 2022.

No matter how things play out, a Wolverine is going to win a Super Bowl. That's always cool.