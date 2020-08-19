Nick Eubanks Talks Michigan Protocols, A Potential Return, Upcoming Decisions, More

Fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks has been around the block when it comes to his Michigan career, but no one has seen anything like the 2020 season before.

With the Big Ten slate cancelled/postponed, guys like Eubanks who were entering their final season have a lot to think about. The veteran tight end admits to thinking about certain aspects of his future every single day and is just trying to make sense of it all.

He talked about that, his teammates and how he's having ongoing discussions with them, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields' petition and more during a media session on Wednesday afternoon.