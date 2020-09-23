SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Is Nico Collins Returning To Michigan?

BrandonBrown

Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis spent nearly an hour talking to the media earlier today and one of his biggest topics was the future of Nico Collins. As of right now, Collins is done at Michigan, but Gattis made it seem like the door is more than cracked.

Gattis has always been quite good at coach speak, and there was certainly some of that as he talked about Collins' future, but there seemed to be some subtle hints and even facial expressions that indicated a potential return for Collins. 

What do you think?

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Picking The Best QB Comparison For Joe Milton

It is Joe Milton's time to shine this season as Michigan's starting quarterback, but which passer does he most resemble?

Eric Rutter

Commitment Impact: Marlin Klein To Michigan

Michigan has offensive commitment No. 1 in the 2022 class in athletic tight end Marlin Klein.

BrandonBrown

Which Players Does Michigan Need A Breakout Season From Most?

In order to compete for a Big Ten title, Michigan will need big years from a couple key players this fall.

Eric Rutter

Fall Camp Tracker Update: Guys And Dudes + OL Intel

Several updates on the progress of Michigan's offensive and defensive lines based on fall camp.

Eric Rutter

From The Film Room: Marlin Klein

Marlin Klein is a junior tight end prospect with a ton of upside.

BrandonBrown

WATCH: Breaking Down Marlin Klein's Game

Michigan fans should be excited about Marlin Klein's upside.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Lands 2022 TE Marlin Klein As Overseas Import

The Wolverines landed their third pledge in the 2022 class when high-ceiling TE Marlin Klein issued his commitment to Michigan on Tuesday.

Eric Rutter

JJ McCarthy Has A Cannon

For a slight quarterback, JJ McCarthy has elite arm talent.

BrandonBrown

Michigan's Most Irreplaceable Player

With stringent COVID-19 protocols in place, coaches and teams have to prepare for some less than ideal scenarios.

BrandonBrown

by

Cormac

New 2021 OL To Watch: Remington Strickland

Michigan football doled out a new offer today to a rising 2021 offensive lineman with a noted mean streak.

Eric Rutter