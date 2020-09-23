Is Nico Collins Returning To Michigan?

Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis spent nearly an hour talking to the media earlier today and one of his biggest topics was the future of Nico Collins. As of right now, Collins is done at Michigan, but Gattis made it seem like the door is more than cracked.

Gattis has always been quite good at coach speak, and there was certainly some of that as he talked about Collins' future, but there seemed to be some subtle hints and even facial expressions that indicated a potential return for Collins.

What do you think?