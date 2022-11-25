Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'

The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today.

According to 247Sports, Ishmail is listed as the No. 88 ranked linebacker nationally and the No. 38 overall ranked prospect in the state of Ohio.

You can check out the full list of Michigan's 2023 commitments (verbal) below: