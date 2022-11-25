Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'
The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today.
According to 247Sports, Ishmail is listed as the No. 88 ranked linebacker nationally and the No. 38 overall ranked prospect in the state of Ohio.
You can check out the full list of Michigan's 2023 commitments (verbal) below:
Enow Etta, DL: Covenant Christian Academy (Colleyville, TX)
Cole Cabana, RB: Dexter (Dexter, MI)
Collins Acheampon,ATH: Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)
Amir Herring, IOL: West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI)
Semaj Bridgeman, LB: Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)
Evan Link, OT: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)
Deakon Tonielli, TE: Oswego (Oswego, IL)
Nathan Efobi, IOL: South Forsyth (Cumming, GA)
Semaj Morgan, WR: West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI)
Fredrick Moore, WR: Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Saint Louis, MO)
Brooks Bahr, DL: Loyola Academy (Wilmette, IL)
Zack Marshall, ATH: Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
Benjamin Hall, RB: North Cobb (Kennesaw, GA)
Aymeric Koumba, EDGE: Pionniers de Touraine (France, FRAN)
Breeon Ishmail, LB: Princeton (Cincinnati, OH)
Kendrick Bell, ATH: Park Hill (Kansas City, MO)
Adam Samaha, K: Huron (Ann Arbor, MI)