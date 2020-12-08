FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Ohio State Still Taking This Weekend's Game Very Seriously

Even with the game in doubt, Ohio State is as motivated as ever to crush Michigan.
It’s rivalry week, which means players from each side often make rivalry statements. Ohio State junior safety Josh Proctor made a clear statement on Tuesday afternoon after uploading a video of Buckeye players using a Michigan jersey as a floor mat to wipe their shoes on. 

Disrespectful? Yes. Accurate? Also yes. The video serves as a pretty good metaphor for how the rivalry has looked over the last two decades for Michigan. If these things bother you as a Michigan Football player, the solution is simple — do something about it on the football field.

I don't think it's intended to be a direct shot at freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson, but I'm sure he doesn't love seeing his No. 14 jersey being used to clean off the bottom of Buckeye shoes. Still, Wilson and the rest of the Wolverines have to sit back and take it until they actually do something about it. 

We don't know if Michigan and Ohio State will play this weekend, but it's clear from this quick post that the Buckeyes are ready. 

