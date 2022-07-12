Will Michigan Make Back-To-Back Playoff Appearances?

Following one of the their best seasons in program history in 2021, it looks like the Michigan Wolverines might be headed toward even greater heights in 2022. Though Michigan has certainly experienced significant turnover on both the coaching staff and the roster, most believe that the Wolverines will be playing for a playoff spot when they travel to Columbus in November.

Among those who believe the Wolverines will once again be competing for a playoff spot is college football analyst, Phil Steele. In fact, Steele places the Wolverines within his top-five of his preseason top 40 in his latest college football preview.

What a difference a year makes! Last year Michigan was off a 2-4 season, Coach Harbaugh took a pay cut and they were not ranked. I put them on my Most Improved List but they burnt me in 2019 as a Surprise Team so I did not have them on that list. Michigan finally slayed the Ohio St dragon and beat Iowa in the Big Ten Title game to make the playoff for the first time ever. This year they have 9 starters back on offense and my #1 rated O-Line plus two capable QB’s. The D has just 4 starters back losing two #1’s and a #2 DC. Michigan figures to be favored in all 11 games heading into Columbus and a win there would put them back into the playoff.

Steele certainly isn't alone in his belief that Michigan will once again be competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2022. Most analysts have the Wolverines favored in every single game prior to the week 12 matchup with the Buckeyes in Columbus - a place where the Wolverines haven't won a football game in over two decades.

Here's a look at Michigan's full 2022 schedule below:

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Connecticut

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Maryland

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Iowa

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Indiana

Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Penn State

Week 8, Oct. 22 BYE

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State

Week 10, Nov. 5 at Rutgers

Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Illinois

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Ohio State

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game