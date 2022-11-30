Three Wolverines Make U-M History Against Ohio State

Though things were close at the half, the Michigan outscored Ohio State by a score of 28-3 in the second half of Saturday's game - resulting in a dominant 45-23 victory for the Wolverines. It was Michigan's first road win over the Buckeyes since the 2000 and the first back-to-back wins against their archrival since 1999-2000.

While the dominant win took a total team effort by Michigan, there were three players in particular who made history on Saturday against the Buckeyes.

JJ McCarthy became the first Wolverine to ever throw three touchdowns of 45-plus yards in the same game in the history of the rivalry. McCarthy also became the first QB in Michigan history to begin his career with an 11-0 record as a starter. The previous record-holder was Dennis Franklin (1972), who won his first 10 starts before suffering a loss.

Running back Donovan Edwards (75 yards, 85 yards) became the first player in program history with two touchdown runs of 70-plus yards in the same game. Edwards also became the first player in Michigan Football history with a touchdown pass , touchdown catch, and touchdown run of at least 75 yards in his career.

2021 vs Iowa - 75 yard touchdown pass

2021 vs Maryland - 77 yard touchdown reception

2022 vs Ohio State - 75 and 85 yard touchdown runs