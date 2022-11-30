Skip to main content

Three Wolverines Make U-M History Against Ohio State

There's no question that Michigan's dominant 45-23 road win over Ohio State was a total team effort, but three Wolverines in particular had legendary performances.

Though things were close at the half, the Michigan outscored Ohio State by a score of 28-3 in the second half of Saturday's game - resulting in a dominant 45-23 victory for the Wolverines. It was Michigan's first road win over the Buckeyes since the 2000 and the first back-to-back wins against their archrival since 1999-2000.

While the dominant win took a total team effort by Michigan, there were three players in particular who made history on Saturday against the Buckeyes. 

InShot_20221127_161717956
  • JJ McCarthy became the first Wolverine to ever throw three touchdowns of 45-plus yards in the same game in the history of the rivalry. McCarthy also became the first QB in Michigan history to begin his career with an 11-0 record as a starter. The previous record-holder was Dennis Franklin (1972), who won his first 10 starts before suffering a loss.
InShot_20221127_161119313

InShot_20221127_190756622
  • Running back Donovan Edwards (75 yards, 85 yards) became the first player in program history with two touchdown runs of 70-plus yards in the same game. Edwards also became the first player in Michigan Football history with a touchdown pass , touchdown catch, and touchdown run of at least 75 yards in his career.
    • 2021 vs Iowa - 75 yard touchdown pass
    • 2021 vs Maryland - 77 yard touchdown reception
    • 2022 vs Ohio State - 75 and 85 yard touchdown runs
InShot_20221127_180150906
  • Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (69 yards, 75 yards) became the first player in program history with two touchdown receptions of 65-plus yards in the same game.

