Why Is Urban Meyer Talking About Michigan?

It seems like Urban Meyer would have plenty of serious stuff to do, but instead he's walking around the Ohio State football buildings and talking about Michigan.

I would think that Urban Meyer has plenty to keep himself busy. There must be some damage control he could be focusing on after diddling coeds in Columbus and getting fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars mid-season. Instead, he's apparently bopping around the football buildings at Ohio State and talking about Michigan.

After Michigan pounded the Buckeyes into submission back in November, head coach Ryan Day knew he needed to upgrade his defense. He ended up targeting defensive coordinator Jim Knowles who was at Oklahoma State at the time. The new Buckeye DC has only been on the job for about two months but he's already getting a crash course on the most important part of the job. Knowles appeared on Day’s radio show on Wednesday and revisited a recent run-in that he had with Meyer.

Apparently the former Buckeye head coach was strolling around the facilities and saw the new DC sitting in his office. Meyer popped his head in and the following exchange took place.

“I looked up and he’s like, ‘Hey, Jim.’ I said, ‘Coach, how are you?’ I hadn’t met him yet,” Knowles told TheComeback.com. “'You better beat that team up north,' and then he left.”

Sounds about right.

On one hand, Meyer did finish 7-0 against Michigan. That's a mark that all Ohio State people love and one that Meyer certainly should be proud of. We know how seriously everyone in Columbus takes that game and reinforcing it with an out-of-town new hire is probably pretty common practice. On the other hand, Meyer should be ashamed of so many things that maybe hanging around campus and talking about Michigan should be put on the back burner for a while. A long while.