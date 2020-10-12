SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Kickoff Times For Minnesota And Ohio State Games Revealed + AP Poll Update

Eric Rutter

With the season now less than two weeks away, Michigan knows exactly when it will begin its 2020 campaign on the road at Minnesota.

Based on that update, it looks like the Wolverines will kickoff the 2020 season in enemy territory for a game that will be in prime time, starting promptly at 7:30 p.m. Since Minnesota is in the Central Time Zone, the game will start at 6:30 p.m. over there.

This meeting will mark the third consecutive year that Michigan will begin its season with a night game after Middle Tennessee State traveled to Ann Arbor for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff last year, and the Wolverines traveled to Notre Dame for a 7:30 p.m. start time in 2018 as well. 

Not long after that news broke, Michigan Football confirmed that, as many expected, the Michigan-Ohio State contest would remain in its traditional Noon time slot. 

The timing of this game should come as a surprise to no one since it falls in line with the storied tradition of the U-M and OSU rivalry, but now the time is locked in, and the telecast will be broadcasted by FOX. 

AP Poll Update

One advantage that Big Ten schools have by not starting until Oct. 24 is that many teams across the country will already have suffered at least one loss before schools like Michigan kick off. That continues to be true as U-M climbs in the weekly AP Poll rankings without so much as playing a game.

Over the weekend, the newest edition of the AP Poll has Michigan at No. 19 in the country, a one spot jump from its No. 20 position a week ago. And when Michigan starts its season on Oct. 24 against Minnesota, it will be facing a school that is ranked No. 24 right now.

Three other Big Ten teams also were ranked in this week's AP Poll with Wisconsin at No. 16, Penn State at No. 9 and Ohio State sitting at No. 5. The SEC is the only conference with more ranked teams than the Big Ten with six making the cut. 

How many Big Ten teams will be ranked by the end of the season? Where do you predict that Michigan will finish? Let us know!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 WR Tay'Shawn Trent Talks Growing Connection With Michigan Coaching Staff

Michigan wide receiver target Tay'Shawn Trent had a big game on Friday and provided a recruiting update afterwards.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Chatter: The Defense In 2020

Michigan's defensive is expected to be very fast and very aggressive in 2020.

BrandonBrown

Big Ten Preseason Power Ratings

A unit-by-unit assessment of where each Big Ten stands on the brink of the 2020 season.

Steve Deace

Team Total Talent Ratings: Big Ten Returns Edition

The latest update on the most talented rosters in college football with the Big Ten about to (finally) kickoff.

Steve Deace

2022 WR Tay'Shawn Trent Shines Under Friday Night Lights

In what was a close game early on, junior wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent led Eastpointe to a win with a big second half performance.

Eric Rutter

2016 Recruiting Class: Contributors In 2020

Michigan will get solid contributions from a few fifth-year seniors in 2020.

BrandonBrown

Michigan In A Great Spot With 2022 OL Sullivan Weidman After Recent Visit

Michigan has its sights set on another talented prospect from the northeast.

BrandonBrown

by

Tlaborguy

Joe Milton Describes His Journey At Michigan

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton spoke about his recruiting process and the development he's undergone in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb

Kwity Paye: If There's A Harder Working Person Than Me, It's Luiji Vilain

Senior defensive end Kwity Paye is ready for a breakout season and he feels like he'll have some capable help going into battle with him each week.

BrandonBrown

by

tcbytheway

Mike Sainristil Staking Claim As One Of Michigan's Fastest, Most Upbeat Players

Michigan wide receiver is quick on the field and he's been quick to bond with his Wolverine teammates as well.

Eric Rutter