Ohio State Stumbles In Columbus

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

The No. 12 Ducks Prove Too Much For The No. 3 Buckeyes

The No. 3 Buckeyes looked shaky in all phases of the game on Saturday, and the No. 12 Oregon Ducks made them pay for it.
Author:
Publish date:

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes started the season looking a little shaky during the first half  against Minnesota last week, ultimately settling in and cruising to a 45-31 victory in week one.

Week two wasn't as kind to the Buckeyes.

After another shaky performance against the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, the Buckeyes suffered their first loss of the young 2021 season by a score of 35-28 

Losing is one thing, but the Buckeyes looked absolutely helpless all afternoon against the high-powered offense of Oregon. The Ducks seemingly moved the ball at will against a defense that was considered to be one of the best in college football, racking up 505 total yards of offense.

Offensively, Ohio State missed on multiple scoring opportunities that could have kept the game closer. Though redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud had another impressive outing, his 472 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air wouldn't be enough.

There's no doubt that the loss will gain the attention of college football fans all across the country, particularly those who call the Big Ten "home".

Oh, and then there's this:

Here's a look at the full slate of Big Ten games for week two:

  • 11:00 am: Illinois at Virginia
  • 12:00 pm: Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota
  • 12:00 pm: Indiana State at Northwestern
  • 12:00 pm: Youngstown State at Michigan State
  • 12:00 pm: No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State
  • 2:00 pm: Rutgers at Syracuse 
  • 3:00 pm: Purdue at UConn
  • 3:30 pm: Buffalo at Nebraska
  • 3:30 pm: Ball State at No. 11 Penn State
  • 4:30 pm: No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State
  • 7:00 pm: Eastern Michigan at No. 18 Wisconsin
  • 7:30 pm: Idaho at Indiana
  • 7:30 pm: Howard at Maryland
  • 8:00 pm: Washington at Michigan

ryan day ohio state
Football

Ohio State Stumbles In Columbus

jimmy lake jim harbaugh washington huskies
Football

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Washington

aj henning
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Washington

dylan morris
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Washington

Michigan Stadium, Michigan
Football

The Chris Webber Saga Is Weird, Cade McNamara's Week Two Test, The Maize Out

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Week 2 - Washington

1d885563-44ba-4608-b001-2829181bc70f-umlsu
Football

'An Illuminated Extravaganza': Michigan Planning Special Halftime 9/11 Tribute

Juwan howard jim harbaugh warde manuel
Basketball

Welp, This Is Awkward: Michigan AD Denies Apologizing To Webber