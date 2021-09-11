Ohio State Stumbles In Columbus

The No. 3 Buckeyes looked shaky in all phases of the game on Saturday, and the No. 12 Oregon Ducks made them pay for it.

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes started the season looking a little shaky during the first half against Minnesota last week, ultimately settling in and cruising to a 45-31 victory in week one.

Week two wasn't as kind to the Buckeyes.

After another shaky performance against the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, the Buckeyes suffered their first loss of the young 2021 season by a score of 35-28

Losing is one thing, but the Buckeyes looked absolutely helpless all afternoon against the high-powered offense of Oregon. The Ducks seemingly moved the ball at will against a defense that was considered to be one of the best in college football, racking up 505 total yards of offense.

Offensively, Ohio State missed on multiple scoring opportunities that could have kept the game closer. Though redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud had another impressive outing, his 472 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air wouldn't be enough.

There's no doubt that the loss will gain the attention of college football fans all across the country, particularly those who call the Big Ten "home".

Oh, and then there's this:

