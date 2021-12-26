'Not Even a Rivalry': Former Buckeye's Journey from Trash Talk to Transfer Portal

It's safe to say that the highly rated defensive prospect thought his time in Columbus would turn out much, much different.

Life is pretty good if you're a Michigan Football fan at the moment. Pretty, pretty, pretty good. As No. 2 Michigan prepares to face No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff this week, the Ohio State Buckeyes are currently experiencing a series high-profile transfers.

One of the more noteworthy recent transfers out of Columbus is DL Darrion Henry-Young, a redshirt freshman who was once one of the top high school DL prospects in the nation. If the name sounds familiar, it's likely due to Henry-Young's comments back in 2020 after committing to Ohio State. During an interview, Henry-Young was asked about the rivalry with Michigan.

His response obviously caught the attention of Michigan fans.

“I don’t even think that’s a rivalry anymore to be honest with you,” Henry told Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts. “But I think for the rest of this decade Ohio State is going to keep beating them. It will be electrifying. Just a great atmosphere really.”

Yea...not so much.

Not only did Henry's prediction of Ohio State's dominance not come true, it may have also led to his name appearing in the transfer portal last week. For Ohio State, Henry's departure is one of several high-profile departures since the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

Henry becomes the fifth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, joining quarterbacks Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers, linebacker/safety Craig Young and cornerback Ryan Watts. Ewers and Young have since picked their transfer destination, choosing Texas and Kansas, respectively.

The 6-foot-4 and 265-pound Henry-Young, who was a high school teammate of sophomore offensive guard Paris Johnson, will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

You can read the article from Buckeyes Now here.