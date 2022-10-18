Michigan Football Is Rolling, Michigan State Kickoff, JJ McCarthy Moving Forward

Besides the dominant win over Penn State, there is plenty to talk about in the Michigan market. Former Michigan hooper Jordan Poole cashed in on a massive contract, the kickoff time for the Michigan State game was officially announced by the program and James Franklin...had a day in Ann Arbor. With so much going on in the Michigan world of sports, we had plenty to talk about before we even got to the Penn State game.

Once our attention shifted to Michigan's win over the Nittany Lions, though, we really hit our stride. The running game was absolutely dominant, JJ McCarthy was very efficient once again and the Wolverine defense under the guidance of Jesse Minter kept PSU in check all day long. At the end of the contest, Michigan was up by 24 points and sitting at 7-0.