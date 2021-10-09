Make Your Pick: Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan just beat up on Wisconsin in Madison as a two-point underdog. Now, they're favored by just 2.5 versus Nebraska in Lincoln as the No. 9 team in the country. Nebraska is only 3-3, and hasn't won against a high-level opponent, but they're definitely playing better and they have a dynamic athlete at quarterback in Adrian Martinez. How does all that shake out later tonight? Here's how we see it...

Chris Breiler

I told myself that if the Wolverines went into Madison and handled their business that I would fully buy in. They did and I have.

Sitting at a perfect 5-0 record on the year, No. 9 Michigan looks like the kind of team that could finally bring a conference title back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2004.

Nebraska puts up a fight early thanks in large part to an electric atmosphere, but eventually things settle down and the Wolverines pull away.

Michigan 42, Nebraska 17

Brandon Brown

I think everything Michigan does pretty well, travels. The Wolverines play solid, stingy defense, they commit to running the ball and have done so pretty well this year and they don't commit penalties or turn the ball over. That's a formula for a lot of success away from The Big House.

Plus, I just don't think Nebraska is that good. I know they just beat up on Northwestern, but the Wildcats are awful. The Huskers have lost every game that matters this year — Illinois, Michigan State and Oklahoma. Michigan is as good or better than those three teams, so this will be loss No. 4 for the Huskers.

Michigan 34, Nebraska 17

Jacob Cohen

The ninth-ranked Wolverines will try to storm into Memorial Stadium this Saturday, and this game bears a lot of resemblance to the Wolverines matchup against Rutgers from week four. Like Rutgers, Nebraska is better this year than they have been in recent years, and the Cornhuskers are similarly led by a mobile quarterback in Adrian Martinez. Noah Vedral, Rutgers’ quarterback, is a transfer from Nebraska, and he was able to run with relative success against Michigan’s defense — amassing 42 yards on a series of quarterback draws. This is cause for concern for the Wolverines, as Martinez is certainly a greater threat on the ground, having run for 412 yards and nine touchdowns through six games.

Similarly concerning for Michigan is how closely Nebraska has played against top-ranked teams on multiple occasions this season. The Cornhuskers have taken on No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Michigan State already this season, and while both games ended in losses, they were only by a total of 10 combined points. Each matchup ended as a one-score game, and I think that is the likely outcome this Saturday as well. Michigan’s run-game will overwhelm Nebraska’s defense and its pass rush will cause havoc in the backfield, but Martinez will fight hard to keep his team in the game throughout.

Michigan 28, Nebraska 20

Josh Taubman

Another week. Another winnable game for Michigan. There’s a world where Nebraska gets off to a hot start behind their home crowd in prime time and forces the Wolverines to sweat this one out for four quarters. But I don’t see it. This Michigan team hit a different gear against Wisconsin and the belief that they are going to come in and stomp on their opponent can be felt throughout the roster.

The Cornhuskers have been improving but Michigan still has the superior talent. I think the Wolverines will pound the ball early and a couple of gashing runs from Blake Corum will kill any hopes for a Nebraska upset. From there, the defense should have their way and even if the score remains somewhat close, victory will never be in doubt.

Michigan takes care of business and moves to 6-0.

Michigan 35, Nebraska 14

Dave Feit - HuskerMax

This is shaping up as one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. After falling just short against Oklahoma and Michigan State, Nebraska is desperate for a statement win. The 56-7 win over Northwestern - the most dominant, mistake free game of the Scott Frost era - is giving fans hope that they're finally ready to take the next step. Nebraska fans haven't stormed the Memorial Stadium turf since the 1990s, so if the game is close in the 4th quarter the crowd will be deafening. But Frost is just 4-10 in games after a Nebraska win, including some head-scratching losses.

Michigan 27, Nebraska 21