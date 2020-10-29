Grading Michigan's Week 1 Offensive Performance By Position

When a game is filled with as many explosive plays as Michigan's 49-24 victory over Minnesota was, it can be difficult to keep track of what all went right for the Wolverines.

Of course, Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins had long runs that easily stand out on at their position, but U-M also incorporated a heavy rotation of receivers on the outside, and Joe Milton had success connecting with those players as well.

To help break down the varying degrees of success experienced by Michigan, here are the Pro Football Focus College grades from the Wolverines' season opener:

Position Player Grade QB Joe Milton 71.8 QB Cade McNamara 59.2 RB Hassan Haskins 79.5 RB Blake Corum 66.3 RB Zach Charbonnet 65.6 RB Chris Evans 54 WR A.J. Henning 86.5 WR Ronnie Bell 75.6 WR Giles Jackson 69.3 WR Mike Sainristil 63 WR Jake McCurry 60.5 WR Roman Wilson 60.4 WR Nate Schoenle 60 WR Cornelius Johnson 52.6 TE Ben Mason 74 TE Erick All 63.5 TE Carter Selzer 60 TE Luke Schoonmaker 56 OT Jalen Mayfield 80.3 OT Zak Zinter 75.5 OT Joel Honigford 68.2 OT Ryan Hayes 63.1 OG Andrew Stueber 69.9 OG Chuck Filiaga 63 OG Karsen Barnhart 62.9 OG Zach Carpenter 60 OG Trente Jones 60 OG Griffin Korican 60 C Andrew Vastardis 72.2 n/a n/a n/a

While this chart is far from an exact science, it shows in general terms who the most successful players were for Michigan at each position.

Unsurprisingly, Joe Milton graded out as the top QB after his sound effort of 15-for-22 for 225 yards and one touchdown through the air. Milton looked composed in the pocket, and he spread the football around to a litany of speedy U-M playmakers.

At the running back position, Hassan Haskins leads the way with his two touchdown performance on Saturday. Most of Haskins' yardage came on a 60-yard chunk run, but he was effective in finding his way across the goal line twice on the night.

From the wide receivers, A.J. Henning displayed why he received so much offseason attention for his speed on the outside. Henning is dangerous in space, and his quick change of direction helps him get clean releases off the line of scrimmage. He wasn't called upon an abundance of times last weekend, but he proved his ability to create separation is fact and not fiction.

Graded as a tight end, Ben Mason posted the highest grade thanks to his tenacious blocking style but also his nose for the end zone. Mason took a pass and leapt end-over-end for a touchdown early on, and his score of 74 led the tight ends group.

At offensive tackle, Jalen Mayfield was dubbed as the leader of the group over the summer both before and after he opted out of the 2020 season, and he proved why. Mayfield helped keep the pocket clean and gave Milton ample time to execute Michigan's offense against Minnesota.

From the offensive guard spot, veteran Andrew Stueber nearly hit the 70-point threshold. He was a dependable blocker throughout the game, and that reinforces the report on his play all throughout fall camp.

Andrew Vastardis was the only center to log game time last weekend, so he was a shoe in for the top position there, but his 72.2 grade is nothing to scoff at either and underscores a strong overall performance for the senior blocker.

Do you agree with these grades? Do any stand out to you as too high or too low? Let us know!