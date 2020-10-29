SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Grading Michigan's Week 1 Offensive Performance By Position

Eric Rutter

When a game is filled with as many explosive plays as Michigan's 49-24 victory over Minnesota was, it can be difficult to keep track of what all went right for the Wolverines.

Of course, Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins had long runs that easily stand out on at their position, but U-M also incorporated a heavy rotation of receivers on the outside, and Joe Milton had success connecting with those players as well.

To help break down the varying degrees of success experienced by Michigan, here are the Pro Football Focus College grades from the Wolverines' season opener:

Position
Player
Grade

QB

Joe Milton

71.8

QB

Cade McNamara

59.2

RB

Hassan Haskins

79.5

RB

Blake Corum

66.3

RB

Zach Charbonnet

65.6

RB

Chris Evans

54

WR

A.J. Henning

86.5

WR

Ronnie Bell

75.6

WR

Giles Jackson

69.3

WR

Mike Sainristil

63

WR

Jake McCurry

60.5

WR

Roman Wilson

60.4

WR

Nate Schoenle

60

WR

Cornelius Johnson

52.6

TE

Ben Mason

74

TE

Erick All

63.5

TE

Carter Selzer

60

TE

Luke Schoonmaker

56

OT

Jalen Mayfield

80.3

OT

Zak Zinter

75.5

OT

Joel Honigford

68.2

OT

Ryan Hayes

63.1

OG

Andrew Stueber

69.9

OG

Chuck Filiaga

63

OG

Karsen Barnhart

62.9

OG

Zach Carpenter

60

OG

Trente Jones

60

OG

Griffin Korican

60

C

Andrew Vastardis

72.2

n/a

n/a

n/a

While this chart is far from an exact science, it shows in general terms who the most successful players were for Michigan at each position.

Unsurprisingly, Joe Milton graded out as the top QB after his sound effort of 15-for-22 for 225 yards and one touchdown through the air. Milton looked composed in the pocket, and he spread the football around to a litany of speedy U-M playmakers. 

At the running back position, Hassan Haskins leads the way with his two touchdown performance on Saturday. Most of Haskins' yardage came on a 60-yard chunk run, but he was effective in finding his way across the goal line twice on the night.

From the wide receivers, A.J. Henning displayed why he received so much offseason attention for his speed on the outside. Henning is dangerous in space, and his quick change of direction helps him get clean releases off the line of scrimmage. He wasn't called upon an abundance of times last weekend, but he proved his ability to create separation is fact and not fiction.

Graded as a tight end, Ben Mason posted the highest grade thanks to his tenacious blocking style but also his nose for the end zone. Mason took a pass and leapt end-over-end for a touchdown early on, and his score of 74 led the tight ends group.

At offensive tackle, Jalen Mayfield was dubbed as the leader of the group over the summer both before and after he opted out of the 2020 season, and he proved why. Mayfield helped keep the pocket clean and gave Milton ample time to execute Michigan's offense against Minnesota.

From the offensive guard spot, veteran Andrew Stueber nearly hit the 70-point threshold. He was a dependable blocker throughout the game, and that reinforces the report on his play all throughout fall camp.

Andrew Vastardis was the only center to log game time last weekend, so he was a shoe in for the top position there, but his 72.2 grade is nothing to scoff at either and underscores a strong overall performance for the senior blocker.

Do you agree with these grades? Do any stand out to you as too high or too low? Let us know!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roundtable: Primary Concern For Michigan Moving Forward

Wolverine Digest shares its insight on the top concern for Michigan Football moving forward.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

5-Star Caleb Houstan's Commitment Gives Michigan No. 1 Class In Country

Michigan now sports the top-ranked 2021 class in the country with the addition of five-star SF Caleb Houstan.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Set For Another High-Scoring Effort Against MSU

Joe Milton could be in store for another sharp performance at home against the Spartans this Saturday.

Eric Rutter

Roundtable: Biggest Week 1 Surprise

Now that Michigan started the season 1-0, what was the most surprising aspect of the Wolverines' season opener?

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

What Mel Tucker Is Saying About Michigan

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker spoke with the media earlier this week and had some interesting comments about Michigan.

Eric Rutter

Keys To Victory: Taking Advantage Of MSU's Porous O-Line

Michigan will welcome the Spartans to town for another installment in the bitter intra-state rivalry.

Eric Rutter

McDaniels: Milton 'In Control' But Not Without Room For Improvement

Michigan QB coach Ben McDaniels provided his assessment of how Joe Milton played on Saturday.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb

2020 Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2

Wolverine Digest issues its second edition of conference power rankings with one week of play in the books.

Matthew Lounsberry

Roundtable: What Did You Learn From Big Ten In Week 1?

Of all the surprises from the first week of Big Ten action, find out what stood out the most to Wolverine Digest.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Wisconsin Becomes First Big Ten Team To Cancel Game Due To COVID

The first Big Ten football game cancellation has now been announced. What does it mean for the other 13 teams in the conference?

Eric Rutter