The Sklar Bros Issue Vote Of Confidence On Michigan's Offense

Eric Rutter

Throughout the years, both Randy and Jason Sklar have hosted Jim Harbaugh's 'Signing With The Stars' to honor the Wolverines newest recruiting classes. In doing so, the identical twins have provided a preview into Michigan's future while also offering a comedic view of the team's past.

As U-M moves towards its first game against Minnesota, the Sklar Brothers also offered their analysis on what Michigan's most critical position group are before the team's first game takes place.

And since U-M had 10 players drafted in April and others signed in free agency, the Sklar brothers had quite a few spots to choose from when discussing Michigan's starting vacancies. Either way, Randy and Jason dove into the 2020 team with Wolverine Digest and provided a snapshot into the most critical areas ahead of U-M's Oct. 24 opener.

Which position groups do you think are the most important heading into 2020? Which position groups will surprise people when all is said and done? Let us know!

Football

