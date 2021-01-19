Rashan Gary Is Special And It's Starting To Show During Packers Playoff Run

Former Wolverine and current Green Bay Packer Rashan Gary is the highest graded EDGE rusher since week 16 per Pro Football Focus with a score of 91.5.

As the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Gary was expected to make more of an impact in year one, but that apparently wasn't part of the plan for him with the Pack. The impressive physical specimen was only on the field for 23.4% of Green Bay's total defensive snaps, which obviously indicated that he was being developed and brought along.

Based on his play as of late, he's just about arrived.

Despite missing two games with an injury, Gary has been on the field twice as much as he was last year. With is impressive size and immense natural talent, he's starting to put it all together and has become one of the Packers' best pass rushers along with Za'Darius Smith.

Gary recorded 39 quarterback pressures during the regular season and finished the campaign with seven sacks. The late-season push by Gary is what landed him on PFF's list for edge rushers.

Gary's coaches are taking notice too. Linebackers coach Mike Smith recently praised Gary above all other players he's ever coached.

“It’s unbelievable,” Smith told Packers Wire. “A guy that size and that speed and that athleticism, I’ve never seen it, and I’ve been in the league for 11 years. You can do a lot of things with him.”

Gary was never dominant at Michigan, but he should've been. Playing the anchor position in Don Brown's defense limited him and has done the same thing to Aidan Hutchinson. With Brown gone and Mike Macdonald in, expect Hutchinson to get more one-on-one opportunities, which should allow him to be more productive. Unfortunately we never got to see that with Gary, but we're starting to see what he's capable of in just his second year in the league.