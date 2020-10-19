SI.com
Michigan In The Mix For Big Time 2022 Big Man Billy Schrauth

BrandonBrown

Fond Du Lac (Wisc.) St. Mary's Springs 2022 lineman Billy Schrauth has released a final four and Michigan is still in the hunt.

Along with Michigan, the 6-5, 285-pounder will consider Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin. As a Wisconsin kid, and with two other Midwest powers to consider, Schrauth is going to be a tough pull for the Wolverines but Ed Warinner is on the case and has done a great job with the lineman.

"I’ve been around the program a lot," Schrauth said of Michigan. "I really like the coaches and it’s just a place I’m comfortable at."

Despite being listed as a highly-ranked defensive tackle by 247 Sports, Warinner and the Wolverines like Schrauth on offense as does Rivals. The junior had somewhere around 15 offers before paring it down to four. The experts seem to think it's a Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin battle, but Michigan is in a good spot with him as well and Ohio State is, well, Ohio State. This is going to be one of the more hotly contested recruiting battles in the Midwest in the 2022 cycle.

