Possible 2021 Commitment Forthcoming From Elite LB Branden Jennings

Earlier this week, Florida State took a big loss to its 2021 class when Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood linebacker Branden Jennings opted to decommit from the Seminoles' class and reconsider his options. In quick fashion, Jennings' recruitment is about to take another turn as he is set to announce his college decision tomorrow.

With Michigan as one of the finalists, Jennings is also considering Clemson and Miami, but there is a considerable amount of information linking Jennings to the Wolverines. In Jennings' decommitment message posted to his Twitter, he mentioned that taking visits was an important step for him in the recruiting process. While he has certainly made trips to Tallahassee before to check out his former school, Florida State, other programs have swayed his opinion as of late. Michigan is one of those schools, and the SI All-American candidate took a visit to Ann Arbor last year, one that reportedly received high marks.

With that in consideration, it appears that Michigan may have found its replacement for Casey Phinney, a longtime linebacker commit that flipped to Boston College recently. With only three linebackers committed at that time and the search for a fourth growing in priority, the Wolverines turned their attention to Jennings, a prospect who is ranked as the No. 4 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 52 recruit overall in the 2021 cycle.

At the moment, Jennings has seven 247Sports.com crystal ball predictions pointing towards a Michigan pledge, including one from a Florida State insider. Based on this trend and the expedient nature of his decommitment and then eventual decision, U-M may be on the cusp of landing its fourth linebacker prospect in the '21 cycle, a move that would assuredly give the Wolverines one of the elite hauls at that position group this year.

According to 247Sports.com's class calculator, the addition of Jennings would vault Michigan's recruiting class from No. 12 in the country to No. 8.

With a class that currently sits outside of the top 10, it may seem as if Michigan's recruiting efforts have slipped lately, but this trajectory was clear from the beginning. Since Michigan has such success landing pledges from April to July, the Wolverines had less open spots, which allowed other schools to catch up. However, U-M has been judicious in the time sense and has carefully rounded out the finally spots in this year's cycle, so taking a player like Jennings would help reestablish Michigan as one of the top recruiting programs in the nation.

Do you think Jennings will pick Michigan tomorrow? Was linebacker a big priority for you before learning of this development? Let us know!