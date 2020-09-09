Michigan Commit Cristian Dixon Earns Praise From 2022 Four-Star Teammate C.J. Williams

Last week, one of the top players in the 2022 class, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver C.J. Williams, told Wolverine Digest that he is big on Wolverines and how U-M has kept in close contact as of late. Michigan was the first school to offer Williams early in the process, and that fact has weighed heavily as offensive coordinator Josh Gattis continues to build a relationship there.

Another aspect that works in Michigan's favor is how close Williams has become with U-M commit Cristian Dixon. Last year, Dixon played his first season at Mater Dei, and the two four-star wide receivers worked together on a daily basis as part of a talented four-man wide receiver corps.

“Watching Cristian made me an altogether better football player,” Williams told Wolverine Digest. “I think his game will translate very well to college. Cristian has the mental capacity to really understand every offense. He was at Mater Dei for one year, and he consumed the offense and it stuck with him. He was able to play at a fast, high level because of it. He emphasizes that route technique, that leverage and stemming his routes. He does a very good job of that. He plays the game fast and is always full speed to put defenders on their heels.”

Spending so much time with Dixon, Williams has been able to pick up on the finer aspects of the Michigan commit's game. Standing at 6-3 and 195 pounds, Dixon is a route running technician that uses his football IQ to put him in the best position to create separation and help out his quarterback. And when that focus and vision is paired with Dixon's brand of competitiveness, it can help create a special wide receiver prospect.

“He has that competitive nature,” Williams said. “He was born with it. It's been pushed out of him throughout his life, and it's been pushed out of him even more at Mater Dei and you can see that. Even at the next level, he's going to do whatever it takes to get on the field and make an impact.”

Last year, Dixon racked up 611 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions, so that works out to nearly 18 yards per reception, which means Dixon was making impact catches every time he reeled in the football. Williams, too, logged over 700 receiving yards in 2019, so the two prospects were poised for another big fall campaign this year before California punted the football season until the spring of 2021.

Regardless of that postponement, Williams and Dixon have worked hard over the offseason to keep improving at a consistent rate. Along those lines, both players have a strong respect for the importance of technique and how far fundamentals can carry a player, so the two receivers have engaged in a lot of focused film study during the summer months.

“I think route running is such a different way to impact the game, to change your game with a change of pace,” Williams said. “I've been trying to improve my route running from all aspects like in the slot or outside, at the top of the route or at the line of scrimmage using a release, my vertical speed as far as straight-ahead speed and getting stronger and faster and learning the game at a different level. I'm in the film room watching film from last season, full games and just watching people I look up to.”

Moving forward, Williams will continue to draw from Dixon as his junior season approaches. Here is a breakdown of what Dixon brings to the table according to the team at SI All-American:

Frame: ​Fair width in shoulders and length in arms. Solid upper-body/abdominal definition. Has above-average sized thighs and hips, along with tight calves.

Athleticism: ​Posted a vertical jump of more than 32 inches, along with a 4.57 shuttle time and 4.63 40-yard dash last spring. Plays faster than his times. Has excellent release and lateral quickness at the line. Very good internal tempo and consistent play urgency. Easy feet in speed cuts at breakpoints. Tough and willing play through catch points while anticipating contact.

Instincts: ​Laterally elusive in release versus press coverage with decent hesitation/rocker-step technique. Good discipline in route running - understands how to attack with good initial stemming. Decent to sell vertical stems with proper tempo to collect information versus off coverage. Flashes a solid armbar while tracking downfield throws.

Polish: ​Plays in the boundary, No. 2 in tight bunch alignments, and also as stacked receiver 2x2 stack sets. Solid diversification in his route tree. Runs posts/bang-8’s, fades, go’s, comebacks, deep outs, slants, and seams. Flashed a light stair-step on deep cross concepts. Must increase strength to and use of hands to combat physical press coverage. He also needs to improve his ability to grow gaps out of secondary releases.

Bottom Line: ​Dixon uses good release quickness and plays speed to make plays versus the elite competition at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. While he has limited statistical production, he’s a solid route-runner with a varied tree. He projects well as a “Z” receiver in an offense with spread or pro-style passing concepts.

Right now, Michigan has four wide receivers committed in the 2021 class. Joining Dixon as pass catching options are East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star Andrel Anthony, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont four-star Markus Allen and Fresno (Calif.) Central East four-star Xavier Worthy. Each players brings something different to the field, so Michigan has puled in a quality batch of receivers in the 2021 cycle.

What do you think Dixon will be able to accomplish in college? Who will end up being the most productive 2021 wide receiver out of this group? Let us know!