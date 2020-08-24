SI.com
Standout Sophomore Quarterback Dante Moore On His Relationship With Devin Gardner, Recruitment Overall

BrandonBrown

Detroit Martin Luther King 2023 pro-style quarterback Dante Moore had a monster freshman season and was hoping to expand on that as a sophomore. Unfortunately, that will have to wait as the MHSAA tries to figure out what to do about this year's football season.

Nevertheless, Moore has managed to pile up at least 12 offers with only one year of high school football under his belt. Michigan was first to the party with an offer more than two years ago, and Moore remains high on the Wolverines. He regularly works out with former U-M quarterback Devin Gardner, but doesn't let that sway him in any way. Still, the maize and blue is ever present around the 6-2, 180-pound signal caller and will certainly be a big part of his recruitment.

Moore spoke about his training with Gardner, the Wolverines and the entire recruiting process during a photo shoot with Tom Lemming at West Bloomfield High School on Saturday.

