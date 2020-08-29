Massive Defensive Tackle Deone Walker Talks Michigan Offer, U-M's Energetic Coaching Duo

If a coach wants to send a message when he sends his team off the bus, he'd use a player like Deone Walker. The junior defensive tackle out of Detroit Cass Tech is all of 6-5, 305 pounds and really looks like he'd be a problem on the football field.

The big fella picked up his Michigan offer a couple of months ago and is now strongly considering the Wolverines. He's started to bond well with defensive coordinator Don Brown and defensive line coach Shaun Nua, which makes it feel like U-M is going to be the team to beat regardless of who else offers.

Walker talked about the day U-M offered him, Michigan's energetic coaching duo and what he intends to study in college. Each topic seems to be a box checked by the Wolverines.