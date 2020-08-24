Star 2022 Athlete Dillon Tatum Talks West Bloomfield Pipeline, Vibe With Multiple Coaches

Michigan is working very hard on West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards in the 2021 class, and it looks likes his teammate Dillon Tatum is going to get the same treatment in the 2022 class.

Tatum, a 5-11, 190-pound athlete has offers to play both running back and defensive back at the next level and currently, U-M likes him on defense. Tatum talks about his budding relationships with both Jay Harbaugh and Mike Zordich and also goes in depth on how strong the pipeline from West Bloomfield to Michigan is.