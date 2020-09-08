In-State Michigan Targets Overjoyed By Return Of High School Football

Earlier this summer, the MHSAA decided to postpone the high school football season until the spring of 2021 due to the restrictions put in place by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Last week, however, Whitmer announced that football could return.

Today marks the first day that programs around the state can have official practices while actually preparing for games. Teams will wear just helmets and shoulder pads for two days before getting into full pads later this week.

Several big time Michigan targets hail from right here in The Mitten and could not be more excited to return to the field, play games and, perhaps most importantly, get recruited.

Detroit Cass Tech 2021 center Raheem Anderson - Michigan commit

"I’m very happy knowing that I can play now and I expect Michigan to watch out for my teammates that are balling out on the field with me."

East Lansing 2021 wide receiver Andrel Anthony - Michigan commit

"I'm excited to show the work I've been putting in this offseason. I'm just ready to go out and have fun showing out with my teammates one last time."

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 2022 inside linebacker Jordan Cannon

"When I got the news I got the same feeling I get when it’s the first play of the game. My thirst for blood instantly switched on. I’m very excited to get to play football this fall and so is St Mary’s.

"I’m expecting to build good relationships with Michigan, now that my season is starting. I’ll be asking for tips to help myself out on the field and hopefully I can get help from all the colleges that are interested in me."

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 2021 punter Tommy Doman - Michigan commit

"I couldn’t be more excited that I get this opportunity to play one more season with my brothers at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. We have put in a lot of work this offseason and grown so much as a team that I can’t wait to show the state what we can do this season."

West Bloomfield 2021 running back Donovan Edwards

"I'm chillin. I'm excited, I just don't have much to say."

Sterling Heights Stevenson 2021 offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi - Michigan commit

"We're winning it all this year!"

West Bloomfield 2023 offensive tackle Amir Herring

"I would say that I was excited about the season being reinstated. For the fall I have been conditioning with anticipation of playing.

"I think that with several West Bloomfield athletes having offers from Michigan, we will have someone visiting us weekly."

Grosse Pointe South 2022 cornerback Will Johnson

"I think me and my team are ready to play and surprise a lot of people just like we did last year.

"When it comes to Michigan, I think they’ll be watching close and talking with me throughout the season."

Detroit Martin Luther King 2023 pro-style quarterback Dante Moore

"I feel great! All this hard work I’ve been putting in needs to be shown so I’m just thankful for them to open it back up and I’m hungry!"

Belleville 2022 cornerback Myles Rowser

"I'm just feeling blessed to be able to get out there with my brothers. It's time to put on a show."

West Bloomfield 2022 athlete Dillon Tatum

"I'm very excited for a breakout year and I'm ready to win a state championship.

"I think Michigan will be even more involved now that they can critique me every week."

Eastpointe 2022 wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent

"I’m in the bag that some wish they can secure. The only thing I know, is from this point on it's a green light. It’s a huge relief. My chest was very heavy and my mood was horrible without football.

"I expect Michigan to try to come watch one of my games especially when we play Roseville and my guy Tyrell Henry."

Essexville Garber 2022 defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren - Michigan commit

"It's been a pretty emotional ride. Especially watching other states starting their seasons. I'm just glad to have the opportunity to get better and play with my teammates."

Detroit Cass Tech 2022 defensive tackle Deone Walker

"I'm excited that we can play again and I'm not going to play around with anyone this year.

"I don't really want to expect anything from Michigan. It's all about how involved they want to be with me and I'm just going to keep working to get all eyes on me."

West Bloomfield 2022 outside linebacker Michael Williams

"Getting the news that we were able to come back and play was very sudden but also put me in a great mood to be back with the boys."