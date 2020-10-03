Michigan Is Getting A Passionate Heavy Hitter In Giovanni El-Hadi

All throughout last night's Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson vs. Clinton Township (Mich.) Chippewa Valley game, Michigan commit Giovanni El-Hadi showed that he is a heavy hitter who is very invested in his team's success.

In the early going, El-Hadi issued his strong run blocking abilities to help Stevenson pick up a couple first half touchdowns on the ground. The Michigan pledge was the biggest player on the field, but he stayed true to his technique and played within the system, wedging defensive lineman out of the play or standing them up in pass protection.

Most of all, El-Hadi showed that he was a passionate player who cares deeply about his team. Here are some takeaways from his performance:

Giovanni El-Hadi is a force up front

- Playing right tackle to open the game, El-Hadi was a physical presence for the Titans from the get go. The Michigan commit looked mobile as he moved upfield to the second level on various running plays, and his impact was clear. Once El-Hadi got his hands on a defender, that player was essentially ruled null and void for the play.

- One aspect that El-Hadi showcased on Friday night was his versatility. Playing both right tackle and left tackle before helping out at defensive end and defensive tackle, the Stevenson HS standout made his impact at the line of scrimmage. After the game, El-Hadi said that Michigan likes him as a tackle on the outside but that he was open to playing guard if that would create a quicker or more direct path to the NFL.

- On defense, El-Hadi was mainly used to plug holes and to thwart a proficient Chippewa Valley running game. El-Hadi started out as a defensive end, but he moved inside and quickly picked up a tackle in the third quarter. Though his future is on the offensive side of the ball in college, it is useful to know that he could chip in at DT if need be as a stop valve in case of injuries.

- Passion, passion, passion. That's the largest takeaway from watching El-Hadi play on Friday night. He cares about winning, and he cares about his teammates. At one point during a dead ball situation, El-Hadi broke down blocking technique with a teammate to help coach him up before play resumed. That type of leadership was clear, and the team certainly listens to his influence.

- El-Hadi confirmed that he will be an early enrollee at Michigan, and he's also working on a couple recruits that he'd like to add to the Wolverines' class. West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards was listed as his chief target, but Dedham (Mass.) Nobles and Greenough offensive guard Drew Kendall was another quick name to come up. El-Hadi also mentioned adding a potential commit at wide receiver, though he has not discussed who that would be with coaches recently.

