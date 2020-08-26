Michigan Wolverines Like Versatile Athlete Jaden Mangham On Offense

Franklin (Mich.) Groves athlete Jaden Mangham measures in at 6-3, 185 pounds and excels on both sides of the ball. Because of his length, athleticism and versatility, the rising junior has racked up more than 25 offers throughout the recruiting process.

Michigan and Josh Gattis like Mangham on offense and have been making him feel like a priority since offering him back in April. Mangham talked about the day he picked up his offer, his relationship with Gattis and how he's leaned on older brother Jaren, who is off to a great start at Colorado, to get through this wacky recruiting process in 2020.