2022 CB James Monds III Could See Himself Playing For Michigan

Starting as a sophomore last year, Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood athlete James Monds III did a little bit of everything for the Panthers. Playing corner primarily, Monds shut down his side of the field to the tune of 16 pass breakups, five interceptions and three of which he returned for a touchdown. Monds added 31 tackles, three punt return touchdowns and two forced fumbles to that total for a dominant breakout season.

With that performance on his resume, Monds has been quickly ascending on the recruiting trail. Michigan offered the 2022 prospect earlier today and Wisconsin did the same on Thursday.

“It kind of caught me off guard,” Monds said of his Michigan offer. “I had probably talked to Coach [Bob] Shoop one time before, but lately since September 1st, he's been sending me a lot of links to their team and videos of their program. Then I just asked him if we could get on the phone soon, and he was like, 'yeah.' So then I got on the phone with him today, and usually the first call is like a connection call, then you get to know each other and then they offer you, but he just said from talking to me that he felt like he knew me and I was a really good person. In that 10 minute phone call, he decided to offer me.”

With Michigan and Wisconsin both showing interest, Monds has an offer sheet that is over 30 schools long and includes programs such as Clemson, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee. However, the 6-0, 180-pound defensive back said that the Wolverines are a program that really interests him.

“One thing that stands out the most to me is that they win and they really have a chance to compete for a national championship or a championship in their conference every year,” Monds said. “Also, they are going against the top of the top competition like Ohio State, Michigan State and Wisconsin.”

Though he is still building a relationship with Coach Shoop, Monds said that he “most definitely” is the type of coach that he could see himself playing for at the next level.

“He seems like a real down to earth guy,” Monds said. “Real truthful. He was keeping it real with me. He told me what they are looking for me to play, how they would play me and the schemes they run and how they recruit other kids.

“His idea was that with my height and length, they just recruit pure Dbs and when they go there, they just see where they fit the best,” Monds said. “He said he could definitely see me playing outside corner, slot or even safety.”

Over the offseason, Monds says that he's been working the most on his man coverages skills in addition to learning more about defensive schemes in general. Monds tries to approach the situation from the viewpoint of an opposing quarterback, and by learning what a QB sees, he can better defend his assignments. Monds describes himself as a ball hawk, so he's always looking for ways to improve his coverage ability. Michigan has done a quality job of producing NFL-caliber defensive backs in recent years, so this is likely a quality that appeals to the rising 2022 athlete as well.

What do you think of the most recent 2022 defensive back to land a Michigan offer? Do you agree with U-M's strategy of offering pure athletes and finding their collegiate position in the secondary later down the line? Let us know!