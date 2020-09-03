Kaden Weatherby Raves About Reece Atteberry, Ed Warinner, Michigan Offer

Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest offensive tackle Kaden Weatherby picked up his Michigan offer a couple days ago and almost couldn't believe it was happening.

"Coach [Ed] Warinner just kind of texted me and said, "Hey give me a call,'" Weatherby said. "I was like, 'Holy s**t, this is actually happening.' Braden [Miller], who also got offered before me, told me it was going to happen but I never saw the text so it was a complete surprise for me."

Warinner did indeed offer both Weatherby and Miller, which is always cool for teammates. It's even cooler for Weatherby and Miller because their former teammate Reece Atteberry is a true freshman at Michigan. That connection is one Weatherby is going to pay close attention to throughout his recruitment.

"Playing next to Reece is one of the best experiences I’ve had and knowing I have the chance to do it again is even cooler," he said. "We talked briefly on Michigan and he mentioned that it’s just an all around great place. I’ve also heard that the strength and conditioning coaches are amazing and help put on muscle like crazy."

With Atteberry potentially in his ear, Weatherby is definitely going to keep an eye on the Wolverines from afar. He has some knowledge about the school and program already, but really just feels excited to have them as an option.

"I know a little bit about Michigan I know it’s pretty popular for both basketball and football," he said. "I know it’s a very prestigious school as well, but i’m no expert on it.

"I mean Michigan is a huge school and the biggest school to offer me so far, so to hear that I have a chance to go play for Warinner and [Jim] Harbaugh is just amazing. I felt like nothing in the world could bring me down."

The relationships are just starting between Weatherby and the staff at Michigan but they're off to a good start. Even though the offer is just a couple days old, the conversations started a while back.

"Harbaugh has visited and I said hit but nothing else," Weatherby said. "I’ve spoken to Warinner in person a couple times and he was awesome. I could tell right away he was interested."

It feels like Michigan is going to be in the mix for Weatherby for a while, but other schools are doing well with him too.

"Kansas and Kansas state, as well as Arizona State are making pretty big efforts right now," he said. "They are consistently sending me messages and what not but almost all schools have sent something and are keeping up here and there.

"I’d say Michigan has definitely popped into the top half of my list right now but I’m not trying to give one college too much attention. I want to keep my options open before I get attached."

Whenever he does get attached, which is certainly hard to do during a pandemic, the 6-6, 270-pounder already has a loose timeline in place that works for him.

"I want as many offers as I can get, but more importantly I want a place I can go to and become the best player I can be and get an education as well," he explained. "I would like to go on as many visits as I can because I’m not only going to be able to travel the country, but also see all these astonishing college campuses and meet amazing people as well.

"I’d like to commit probably before June next year if possible."